 

Discover the new PACKTALK headphones by Cardo

PACKTALK over-ear headphones are durable, rugged and perfect for those using motorcycle communications systems for professional, coaching, side by side, pit crew, photo-shoot, or off-road use, while not wearing a helmet.

Compatible with:
PACKTALK / PACKTALK Black / PACKTALK Bold / PACKTALK Ducati / SMARTPACK

Coaching and training

Keep a constant and intimate connection in the field, on the slopes, or at the track.

Riding instructors

Deliver feedback in real-time to create a dynamic and efficient session.

Other non-helmet uses

Pit crews, race teams and more…

For more information, visit cardosystems.com.

