MORE BRUTALE THAN EVER BEFORE

208 “brutal” horsepower. An even more muscular engine, extended equipment and a more capable chassis. This is the new Brutale 1000 RR MY21 summed up in a single sentence. From the engine to the chassis, every area of the bike has been updated by way of the revamped electronics.

ENGINE, UNSTOPPABLE IMPROVEMENT

An MV Agusta exclusive not only in the segment but across today’s entire motorcycle panorama. The four cylinder with radial valves continues to undergo development with its components further improved to reduce internal friction.

An extremely high-performance engine that is particularly sophisticated in terms of its materials. The titanium con-rods, for example, are a unique element in the naked segment. Titanium is also used for the valves (intake as well as exhaust), an exclusive technical choice that not only ensures greater power, but also high engine speeds worthy of a true superbike. Timing is updated with the introduction of new cam phasing new camshafts that adopt new phasing in order to fill out the torque curve at medium/low rpm. The use of a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating for the valve tappets cuts down on friction and improves reliability. The addition of new primary drive gearing helps reduce friction between the gears, while overall transmission has been strengthened to improve reliability, especially during the impressive starts guaranteed by the Launch Control, while the EAS 3.0 electronic gearbox, now in its third generation, has a new sensor for more precise shifting and more comfortable insertion. The four-exit exhaust, an unmistakeable MV Agusta Brutale trademark, boasts a revised main manifold. The purpose? To emphasise the unmistakeable Brutale sound, while fully conforming to Euro 5 regulations.

MORE COMPLETE ELECTRONICS

The electronics package of the new Brutale 1000 RR continues to reach new heights. The new IMU inertial platform allows for evaluating the bike’s real-time position, supplying very precise data to the ECU to swiftly manage every command.

Thanks to this new platform, traction and FLC wheelie controls are able to fully protect the rider’s safety while remaining “perfor mance oriented”, offering the maximum possible acceleration in complete safety. Specifically, the FLC does not limit the wheelie, but controls it. The ABS boasts a new Continental MK100 module complete with cornering function to ensure ultimate braking control even at an angle. The comprehensive 5.5” TFT instrumentation, which communicates with the MV Ride app, allows the user to customise every aspect of the bike directly from their smartphone while also offering more ‘traditional’ functions, such as recording and sharing itineraries. Thanks to its mirroring function, the dashboard can be used as a navigator with turn-by-turn directions. Every function can be quickly accessed and navigated via the joystick on the left block. The TPMS sensor for monitoring tyre pressure is now available as an optional.

CHASSIS, MORE COMFORTABLE AND EFFICIENT

Radical, compact, and extremely light. The chassis of the MV Agusta Brutale RR has long topped the hypernaked segment.

Now, a few targeted structural updates make it even more ridable on narrow, uneven paths.The suspension boosts load transfer control and the ability to absorb rough surfaces, all of which makes the new 2021 Brutale 1000 RR even more effective on the road. The ultra-lightweight forged wheels emphasise its handling, while the full Brembo braking system with radial master cylinder and Stylema callipers is simply state of the art.

SUPERSTRUCTURE, EVERY DETAIL COUNTS

A unique and unmistakeable design does not need continual updates. The look of the Brutale 1000 RR remains unchanged, as do the distinctive lines and carbon elements, although ongoing functional research has led to redesigned footpegs, now forged, for better riding control.

THE MAIN NEW FEATURES OF THE 2021 BRUTALE 1000

• EURO 5 LOW-FRICTION ENGINE

• REDESIGNED EXHAUST

• NEW IMU INERTIAL PLATFORM

• CONTINENTAL ABS WITH CORNERING FUNCTION

• REDESIGNED FOOTPEGS

For more information about the new Brutale 1000 RR, visit www.mvagusta.com.