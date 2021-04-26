APRILIA SXR 50 REDEFINES THE SMALL-ENGINE URBAN SCOOTER CONCEPT: THE COMFORT AND FUNCTIONALITY OF A LARGER-ENGINE SCOOTER COMBINED WITH THE GRIT, AGILITY AND SPORTY STYLE OF THE LEGENDARY APRILIA 50 CC UNITS

TECHNOLOGY AND FUN TOGETHER: LED LIGHTS, DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION, CONNECTIVITY AND THE MUST-HAVE RACING SOUL, FOR THE FIRST TIME ON A SCOOTER IN THIS SEGMENT

The first motorcycle manufacturer to have introduced, since the nineties, the sport scooter concept with the iconic Aprilia SR 50, the manufacturer from Noale continues to explore new horizons in the small-engine segment, unveiling the new Aprilia SXR 50 online at APRILIA.COM.

Aprilia SXR 50 launches a new trend in the 50 cc scooter segment, vehicles that, in addition to a very young user base, now also appeal to a much broader and diverse public.

In fact, Aprilia SXR 50 is the first small-engine urban scooter to offer comfort, functionality and content usually reserved for higher-end scooters, maintaining unaltered its traditional rideability, agility and the typical, distinctive look of Aprilia sport scooters.

Agile and with reduced operating costs, SXR 50 is the ideal means of transportation to meet the widest variety of everyday mobility needs in an urban environment, guaranteeing comfort, rideability and practicality levels worthy of higher categories.

SXR 50 is powered by an ultra modern 50 cc single-cylinder engine, 4-stroke, Euro 5, quiet and nimble for that city riding characterised by frequent “stop and go” traffic, not to mention extremely economical in terms of consumption.

Sporty design, ergonomics dedicated to maximum comfort

The design of Aprilia SXR 50 is modern and strongly distinctive: the front end is dominated by a large leg shield with the LED headlight unit at the centre. The dual headlamp is separated in the centre by a third element, clearly reminiscent of the triple headlight on Aprilia sport bikes. The front light cluster has built-in daylight running lights, also LED, and turn indicators. The raised handlebar and the windscreen built into the leg shield give the vehicle the look of a large GT scooter, as well as guaranteeing a comfortable and perpetually protected riding position.

When seated in the riding position, the immediate sensation is that you have everything under control. The large, fully digital LCD instrumentation is always easy to read and includes a digital speedometer and rev counter, total and trip odometer, air temperature, digital clock, fuel level, and a wealth of trip information that can be selected using the MODE button on the right-hand control block: highest speed, average speed, instantaneous consumption, average consumption, battery range and charge level.

The Aprilia MIA connectivity system, available as an optional accessory, also allows you to connect your smartphone to the vehicle via Bluetooth, taking advantage of the potential offered by the digital instrumentation. This content is totally new for the 50 cc scooter segment, further demonstrating the excellence of the new Aprilia SXR 50’s technological equipment.

The central part of the vehicle is characterised by a flat footboard that provides plenty of space for the rider’s feet in any conditions and lends itself well for carrying small bags. For the passenger’s feet, on the other hand, there are practical, fold-out footrests.

The conformation of the seat is designed to provide maximum comfort and full freedom of movement, even when riding two-up. In fact, it is a full 850 mm long and the height from the ground is just 775 mm in order to make manoeuvring from a standstill as easy as possible for riders of any height.

The seat is also enhanced by double stitching. This attention to detail also comes through in elements with a particular glossy grey finish such as those on the side panels, which contribute to giving the rear of the vehicle a sleek look, as well as the silencer cover.

The modern profile of the LED lights are once again the protagonists of the rear view: a sporty look highlighted by the 12” alloy wheel rims with a five-spoke design.

The spacious compartment under the seat, with a capacity of 20 litres, features a courtesy light and is big enough to hold a jet helmet; Cargo capacity is rounded out by the practical luggage rack with its integrated passenger grab handles, the glove box incorporated in the leg shield back plate, complete with a USB port inside to charge mobile devices, and the retractable bag hook.

Aprilia SXR 50 is available in four colour schemes: two more classic ones, Essence White and Instinctive Grey, and two sportier ones with relative dedicated graphics: Power Red and Enigma Black, the latter matte.

Engineering: efficiency, reliability and ease of riding

Aprilia SXR is equipped with a modern 50 cc, 4-stroke, Euro 5, fuel injected engine from the i-get family, characterised by 3-valve timing; a brilliant single-cylinder engine, it is the result of a design aimed at maximising quality and reliability, as well as reducing consumption and emissions, all to the advantage of economic operation and respect for the urban environment. In fact, its range exceeds 40 km on one litre of fuel in the WMTC.

An efficient injection system – with an eight-hole injector that emits a fine spray of petrol for optimum combustion – contributes to its good acceleration from low rpm, which translates into quick response in typical city riding, characterised by constant stop-and-go traffic.

The powerplant also keeps mechanical noise to a minimum, thanks to the gearbox settings which allow quickness and pure performance to be maintained even though the rpm are lower.

The frame is made up of a sturdy, single-cradle structure made of tubular steel and elements in moulded sheet metal with stiffness values that translate into handling and riding stability for the rider worthy of a higher category, with a feeling of total control over the vehicle.

A telescopic hydraulic fork operates on the front end, whereas a single shock absorber on the rear, adjustable to 5 positions, allows the vehicle to be perfectly adapted to rider or rider plus passenger.

The 12” wheel rims are shod with generous 120/70 tyres that guarantee grip and stability without compromising agility and manoeuvrability. The braking system comprises a 220 mm front disc with double-piston calliper and a reliable 140 mm rear drum.

Accessories

The range of accessories for Aprilia SXR 50 is designed to increase vehicle comfort and functionality.

Combined with the spacious under-seat storage compartment, in order to further increase cargo capacity, the 32-litre top box is available, capable of holding a flip-up helmet. The back rest, in the same colour and material as the saddle, is available for purchase separately.

Other practical accessories handy for everyday use are a larger and more protective windscreen, the non-slip rubber mat for the footboard and the practical side stand. Designed for the cold season, the dedicated leg cover fastens perfectly, thanks in part to the anti flapping system that guarantees maximum protection. It has an antitheft system with steel cable and a waterproof saddle cover.

The range of accessories is completed by the Aprilia MIA connectivity system that lets you connect your smartphone to the vehicle via Bluetooth.