 

The motolady’s book of women who ride: motorcycle heroes, trailblazers & record breakers

PAR Posted on

The motolady’s book of women who ride: motorcycle heroes, trailblazers & record breakers written and curated by Alicia Mariah Elfving, founder of TheMotoLady.com and the Women’s Motorcycle Show, and arguably the most notable advocate for women in the motorcycling hobby.

The MotoLady’s Book of Women Who Ride subverts all the tired women-and-motorcycle tropes, offering the true stories of the women past and present who ride and wrench as well as anyone, proving every bit as indispensable to maintaining and growing a positive motorcycling culture.

Elfving presents more than 70 figures in the motorcycle world, from the Americas to Europe and even the Middle East and South Asia—stunt riders, racers, builders, customizers, organizers, and more. Elfving links today’s women motorcyclists with those of the past and illustrates the freedom represented by two wheels, and how motorcycles allow women to transcend cultural expectations confidently

This book arrives as the number of women riders is increasing every year. Women make up 19% of motorcycle owners, up from less than 10% under a decade ago; among Millennials, women make up 26% of all motorcycle owners.

The motolady’s book of women who ride: motorcycle heroes, trailblazers & record breakers will be available May 4, 2021 at Indigo, Amazon and independent bookstores.

RECENT ARTICLES
Black Widow Announces New Line of Motorcycle Lifts
Indian Motorcycle announces Indian Chief Custom Program; reunites Paul Cox & Keino Sasaki for one of three projects
M&W Launches First-Ever Online M1 Quoter for Motorcycle Insurance
New 2021 Scrambler 1200 XC and XE and Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition
The motolady’s book of women who ride: motorcycle heroes, trailblazers & record breakers
The riders: motorcycle adventurers, cruisers, outlaws and racers the world over

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *