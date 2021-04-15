The motolady’s book of women who ride: motorcycle heroes, trailblazers & record breakers written and curated by Alicia Mariah Elfving, founder of TheMotoLady.com and the Women’s Motorcycle Show, and arguably the most notable advocate for women in the motorcycling hobby.

The MotoLady’s Book of Women Who Ride subverts all the tired women-and-motorcycle tropes, offering the true stories of the women past and present who ride and wrench as well as anyone, proving every bit as indispensable to maintaining and growing a positive motorcycling culture.

Elfving presents more than 70 figures in the motorcycle world, from the Americas to Europe and even the Middle East and South Asia—stunt riders, racers, builders, customizers, organizers, and more. Elfving links today’s women motorcyclists with those of the past and illustrates the freedom represented by two wheels, and how motorcycles allow women to transcend cultural expectations confidently

This book arrives as the number of women riders is increasing every year. Women make up 19% of motorcycle owners, up from less than 10% under a decade ago; among Millennials, women make up 26% of all motorcycle owners.

The motolady’s book of women who ride: motorcycle heroes, trailblazers & record breakers will be available May 4, 2021 at Indigo, Amazon and independent bookstores.