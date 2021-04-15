Black Widow Announces New Line of Motorcycle Lifts

Black Widow, a manufacturer of quality, affordable utility products for the powersports market, expands their line of motorcycle lift tables with standard and pro models. The new lift tables include varied features and options including extra-long and extra-wide table models designed for working on small bikes up to touring motorcycles and cruisers. The extra-wide models serve a dual purpose and can be utilized for servicing ATVs.

Black Widow ® Standard Motorcycle Lift Tables

Part #: BW-680; MSRP: $799.99

Part #: BW-1000A; MSRP: $1,209.99

XL Model: BW-1000A-XL; MSRP: $1,369.99

XW Model: BW-1000A-XW; MSRP: $1,419.99

Length extension only: BW-1000A-EXT; MSRP: $94.99

Side extensions only: BW-1000A-SIDE; MSRP: $334.99

Constructed from powder-coated steel with a diamond tread platform surface, the standard line of Black Widow motorcycle lift tables features two distinct models, both which include an adjustable built-in front wheel vise/chock, rear wheel drop-out panel, a removable approach ramp, and secure tie-down points.

The BW-680 model operates hydraulically using foot levers to raise the platform with pump action, and lower it slowly in conjunction with a valve release. As a safety mechanism, a locking bar slides across the frame at the base in one of two positions to prevent the table from lowering.

The BW-1000A model operates pneumatically with a foot pedal to raise and lower the platform. A five-position safety bar below the platform prevents the table from lowering.

Both models are mobile. The BW-680 model is fully mobile with four dolly wheels for repositioning in a shop or garage. Two bolted feet lock the lift in place once it’s ready for use. The BW-1000A pneumatic model features two front dolly wheels. An included hand dolly hooks into the rear of the BW-1000A lift table to make it easier to move the table as needed.

The BW-1000A model features several optional upgrades to assist with larger touring bikes, longer cruisers, or smaller ATVs. The side extensions include two 10” wide sections with four tie-down eyelets that bring the total platform and ramp width to 48” for ATV use. The 14” long front extension increases the platform length to 92.75” for cruisers and choppers with longer wheelbases. The BW-1000A table is available as a kit with the side or length extensions. The kits include a complimentary center jack stand with a lift height of 3.75” to 15.75” that supports up to 1,100 pounds.

Black Widow ® Pro Motorcycle Lift Tables

Part #: BW-1500AO-V2-MC; MSRP: $1,529.99

Part #: BW-PROLIFT-HD; MSRP: $1,384.99

XW Model: BW-PROLIFT-HDXW; MSRP: $1,524.99

Side extensions only: BW-PROLIFT-HD-SE; MSRP: $289.99

XL center ramp only: BW-PROLIFT-HD-XLTABR; MSRP: $99.99

XL side ramps only: BW-PROLIFT-HD-XLSR; MSRP: $104.99

Rear roller plate only: BW-PROLIFT-HD-XL; MSRP: $94.99

Both pro models feature air-over-hydraulic operation and have a built-in adjustable front wheel vise/chock and rear drop-out panel. The pro models support an increased weight capacity of 1,500 pounds versus the standard models which support 1,000 pounds. The BW-1500AO-V2-MC stationary model caters to those looking for a heavy-duty, dual-purpose lift table to service motorcycles and ATVs, whereas the BW-PROLIFT-HD model with front casters is better suited for large cruisers or choppers.

The BW-1500AO-V2-MC model comes standard with an extra-wide diamond tread platform that adds work surface and doubles as a dual purpose ATV table lift. Featuring air-over-hydraulic operation, the platform raises and lowers with foot pedal controls and has 6 locking safety positions in the heavy-duty base that automatically sets and releases during use.

The BW-PROLIFT-HD two-tone model features the longest platform, making it best suited for motorcycles with longer wheelbases. It includes a removable center jack stand and two heavy-duty wheels for easier repositioning.

The BW-PROLIFT-HD pro table also has optional upgrades to accommodate ATVs, or motorcycles with longer wheelbases. Two 12” wide side extensions double the platform and ramp width and are available separately or as a kit with the BW-PROLIFT-HD table. An extra-long 40” center ramp and side ramps accommodate motorcycles and ATVs requiring a more gradual loading incline onto the table. Finally, an optional rear roller plate with two sealed ball bearing steel rollers frees the rear bike tire for easier chain lubrication, rim cleaning, and chain or rear wheel maintenance.

For more information, visit BlackWidowPro.com.