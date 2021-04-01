Triumph & The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Celebrate Event’s 10th Anniversary

Celebrating a decade of riding dapper for a cause, Triumph and The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride join forces for the 8th consecutive year of bringing classic and vintage style motorcyclists together on May 23, 2021. This year’s event marks its 10th Anniversary and has raised $27.45M USD since its first edition.

Triumph Motorcycles have been proudly supporting The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the last 8 years, which has brought together over 300,000 classic motorcycle enthusiasts to help raise funds and awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

As homage to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’s 10th year anniversary, a one-off Triumph Thruxton RS will be built and revealed before the event. The prize will be reserved for the Gentlefolk Competition Winner for 2021. In order to be eligible to win, participants need to register at www.gentlemansride.com where more info are available on how to be eligible for the Gentlefolk competition.

DGR: The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by Mark Hawwa. After inspiration from a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles, Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists and connect the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider.

The event has been attracting an increasing number of participants around the world every year since 2012. Since then, it has raised a total of $27.45M USD and brought together over 300,000 riders. This year, the motorcycling fundraising event looks to reach the milestone of raising over $30M USD on its 10th year anniversary, to continue funding research and programs with Movember such as the Social Connections Challenge and the Veteran’s and First Responders Challenge.

Riding events: Due to the ever-changing level of restrictions in place in each city and country, the format of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for 2021 will vary depending on the location in which each ride will take place. It will contain a mixture of COVID-safe, Route Only, or Ride Solo events. For information on how rides near you will be conducted, visit www.gentlemansride.com. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride encourages all participants to operate within COVID-safe best-practices, and maintain appropriate social distancing measures.

Triumph and DGR: Triumph is proud to once again partner with The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to support this incredible event and to encourage every Triumph fan to support the event by dressing dapper, riding and donating, while observing clear social distancing regulations that each country has in place.

In addition, Triumph is donating four brand new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range to be gifted to the three highest fundraisers worldwide and to the winner of the Gentlefolk Competition. One of these four bikes will be a unique piece custom-Thruxton RS that will celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the initiative.

The Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle family represents the quintessence of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride spirit: elegant, iconic, characterful, and built for the ride. Triumph social media channels will also be following the hashtags #DGR2021 and #ForTheRide to interact and engage will all participants worldwide and a series of influencers and celebrities will be joining the solo ride to help the DGR 2021 to be a record-breaking edition.

Paul Stroud, Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer: “We at Triumph are proud to be the main partner for the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride for the 8th consecutive year and are also delighted to be celebrating the 10th-year Anniversary of the initiative overall. Our relationship with the DGR is an incredibly important partnership – raising funds and awareness to fight prostate cancer and support men’s mental health is important to both Triumph and riders. As ever, progress to raise awareness and support is even more effective when it’s a lasting partnership where we can improve and evolve our collective activity year on year.”

Mark Hawwa, Founder & Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride: “It’s hard to believe that 10 years ago, a few dapper men and women mounted their classic bikes and rode in the first ever Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. We’ve made so many incredible connections and met so many inspiring people over the last decade; and one of the connections that we’re most proud of is with Triumph Motorcycles. Since 2014, our partnership has paved the way for classic and vintage styled riders to mount their steeds, look distinguished, and ride for men’s health. This year, we are not only celebrating 10 years of DGR, but 8 years of our partnership with Triumph Motorcycles. We look forward to collectively raising over $30m USD since the event began, and riding dapper for men’s health – whether that’s in a COVID-safe event, or solo – we’re in this together!”

To learn more about Triumph and DGR, visit https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/triumph-world/distinguished-gentlemans-ride.

Photo credit : Photographer Shane Benson.