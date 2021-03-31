Husqvarna Motorcycles 2021 Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 available now

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the 2021 Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401, single-cylinder machines that match intelligent design with high-end componentry, agile handling and a Swedish-inspired aesthetic.

Delivering a dynamic riding experience and a commanding riding position, both the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 share a modern design that is enhanced by a 373.2 cc single cylinder engine, black powder-coated streel trellis frame, low weight and high-performance WP APEX suspension.

The compact engine with striking bronze-colored covers features a Power Asist Slipper Clutch (PASC) – making easy work of assertive cornering – which is paired with the advanced Easy Shift feature to enable clutch-less up and down shifting. Together, these features make the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 the perfect choice for advanced riders looking to attack their urban landscape or beginner riders who want to keep their focus on the road and journey ahead.

Further boosting their performance credentials, both machines feature dependable hydraulic ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS technology with Supermoto ABS functionality for superior braking performance and control in all conditions. Ensuring exact rider feedback when navigating busy urban environments or traversing the twisty roads beyond, adjustable WP APEX 43 mm open cartridge forks and a WP APEX rear shock deliver nimble handling to keep riders comfortable and in control.

With its fresh and simple approach to motorcycling, the Vitpilen 401 is an unassuming hero of the sub-500 cc world. Its surefootedness, light weight and immersive riding position guarantee helmet-hidden smiles. It reacts to the smallest response, moves at the lightest touch and feeds back every road texture through low-slung bars. It’s an all-encompassing and sensory ride, which resonates with new and experienced riders alike.

The Svartpilen 401 is a progressive, rugged motorcycle with timeless appeal, and shod with aggressive tire tread and a tank-mounted luggage rack, is perfect for deeper urban exploration. With confidence inspiring ergonomics, unique style and assertive performance, the Svartpilen delivers a dynamic riding experience and makes no excuses about its rugged appeal.

VITPILEN 401 AND SVARTPILEN 401 HIGHLIGHTS

PASC slipper clutch

Easy Shift for clutch-less shifting

Adjustable WP APEX suspension

Striking graphics, trim and paint finish

Powerful yet tractable 373.2 cc, single-cylinder engine

Lightweight and nimble handling

Vitpilen 401: 151 kg / 332.8 lb. without fuel

Svartpilen 401: 152 kg / 335.1 lb. without fuel

LED headlight and tail light

Accessible size: 835 mm / 32.8 in seat height

Extremely low fuel consumption and running costs

Accompanying Husqvarna Motorcycles’ range of street motorcycles, the Functional Street Apparel Collection features high-quality products, all designed and made to the highest standards to deliver style and unrestricted movement. To further protect and enhance the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401, an extensive lineup of high-quality Technical Accessories ensures increased durability, personalization and functionality.