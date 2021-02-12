MCC on the starting grid for affiliation to the FIM

After 70 years of operation, the CMA is close to departure, and the MCC wants to become the next representative of the FIM in Canada.

During the last general assembly of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) in Switzerland, an important point was put to the vote: the dismissal of the CMA as representative of the FIM in Canada. The CMA (Canadian Motorcycle Association) has represented international motorcycle sport in Canada for 70 years, and it has known its heyday such as the MotoGP organized in Mosport in 1967 (the only MotoGP in Canada), or a world championship of enduro in 2006 in Parry Sound.

But other than that, there has been little to no international racing for 20 years in Canada. In 2019, Canadians were not represented at the Motocross of Nations. There are very few Canadian sports clubs affiliated with CMA, and you will not find their list on the association’s website.

In 2020, the FIM management proposed to expel the CMA from the FIM. This motion was debated on January 29, 2021. Before the vote, the FIM President said: “Canadian motorcycle racing has a big problem. “

The motion required a positive two-thirds vote of the FIM Delegates present to be adopted. 59% voted in favor of removing CMA. It was not enough because the threshold was at 66%. Five votes voted against and eleven members abstained.

Note that more than the majority opted for expulsion from the CMA, but that was not enough. The CMA therefore remains the representative of the FIM, in a difficult context. Its big challenges will be the participation of the national teams in the Motocross of Nations and the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), as well as the representation in the different provinces.

They will not be able to count on the presence of Marilynn Bastedo, the emblematic figure of the association, who has been on sick leave since 2020.

For its part, the Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada (MCC) was unable to defend its candidacy, as the CMA remained in office. Everything was ready, however, with a video edited with help from the team of Justin Thompson, CEO of Jetwerx International and the Triple Crown Series, and a presentation prepared under the supervision of Kelly Irwin, David Millier and several others.

MCC Board Chairman Chris Bourque said, “I continue to be baffled by an organization like CMA, that does nothing with their affiliation, yet refuses to let it go. All the while, young and upcoming competitors are hamstrung to test their mettle against global competitors.”

For his part, Colin Fraser, the organizer of the CSBK said: “The path for Canadian racers to the world stage has been severely compromised for the last 4 decades, and we really need to change with the times.”

The opportunity for the MCC to represent itself for FIM membership will be effective at the next FIM General Assembly in less than a year.

The Motorcycling Confederation of Canada is positioned as the voice of motorcycles in Canada. It is recognized for its annual action: May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Its Competition Committee acts as referee in sports disputes in MRC, CSBK, Flat Track Canada, WTC, WEC competitions.

For more information, visit www.motorcycling.ca.