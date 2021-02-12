Bridgestone Motorcycle Tires named the Title Sponsor of the 2021 AHRMA National Historic Cup Roadracing Series

Bridgestone has partnered with the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) to announce its title sponsorship of the 2021 Bridgestone Tires AHRMA National Historic Cup Roadracing Series.

The 2021 Bridgestone Tires AHRMA Historic Cup Roadracing Series will take place at some of the finest and most historic venues in the United States: Willow Springs, Heartland Motorsports Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Laguna Seca and Barber Motorsports Park, to name a few. It will give racers from across the country a chance to exhibit their skills and compete against each other.

“As a global leader in mobility solutions, we’re excited to partner with the AHRMA National Historic Cup Roadracing Series to showcase Bridgestone’s technical expertise and commitment to continue to be a leader in motorcycle racing,” said Jared Williams, general manager, Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire Business in the United States and Canada. “It’s an opportunity to highlight the Battlax Classic Racing CR11 tire that was launched in 2020, which was specifically developed for the classic racer. We’ve been looking forward to partnering with AHRMA to support their continued legacy in historic motorcycle racing.”

“Keeping a vintage road racer on the track is much easier when quality tires from Bridgestone are available to our racers,” said Arthur Kowitz, 2021 Chair of the AHRMA Board of Trustees. “We really appreciate Bridgestone creating tires specifically for the unique needs of our bikes.”

Utilizing the technologies Bridgestone has cultivated over years of developing motorcycle race tires, the Battlax Classic Racing CR11 tire is optimized for vintage racing to give riders consistent grip in both wet and dry conditions, as well as offering fast warm-up times without the need for tire warmers.

The 2021 Bridgestone Tires AHRMA National Historic Cup Roadracing Series will host 11 races this season, starting at Roebling Road Raceway in Bloomingdale, GA on February 18-21 and finishing at Barber Motorsports Park on October 7-10. The Bridgestone Classic Racing CR11 tire and other Bridgestone race tires will be available for purchase onsite at every round. For Bridgestone road race contingency information, please see your AHRMA Tech Official at the track.