Black Widow Introduces New Aluminum and Steel Motorcycle Carriers

Standard and heavy-duty hitch-mounted carriers are designed for motorcycles up to 600 pounds.

Black Widow®, manufacturer of quality, affordable utility products for the powersports market, introduces a collection of standard and pro dirt bike and motorcycle carriers that support up to 600 lbs. Accommodating all motorcycle sizes from youth to large cruisers, Black Widow’s motorcycle carriers are compatible with a 2-inch Class III/IV hitch in three material compositions: lightweight aluminum, powder-coated steel, or a steel and aluminum combination.

Standard carrier models are rugged enough for moderate to frequent use while pro models offer longer loading ramps for a milder incline and incorporate heavy-duty construction for the rider who regularly hauls their motorcycles. All the carriers feature a self-storing loading ramp that bolts to the carrier to prevent misplacement. The standard models offer left- and right-side ramp use for forward loading and unloading, and the pro models load and unload solely on the right side due to the built-in wheel chock design.

CARRIER OVERVIEW

Black Widow ® Standard 400 lb. Aluminum Carrier

Carrier: Part #: AMC-400; MSRP: $189.99

Carrier with Extra-Long Ramp: Part #: AMC-400L; MSRP: $207.99

Carrier with Folding Hitch: Part #: AMC-400-F; MSRP: $229.99

AMC-400 carrier models support two-wheel bikes up to 400 pounds. The aluminum track sits on a steel hitch-mount that results in an overall lightweight carrier for dirt bikes, fat tire and electric bikes. An included spacer bar allows for compatibility with youth bikes (50-80cc). The AMC-400-F carrier has a folding hitch adapter for easier parking and storage. The AMC-400L carrier features an extra-long ramp to provide a gentler loading and unloading angle.

Black Widow ® Standard 500 lb. Standard Steel Carrier

Carrier: Part #: MCC-500; MSRP: $154.99

Carrier with Folding Hitch: Part #: MCC-500-F; MSRP: $189.99

The MCC-500 carrier is constructed for medium-duty applications such as street bikes and supports motorcycles up to 500 pounds. The track features a rung design and comes with two spacer bars to ensure secure fit for the front and rear wheels. The MCC-500-F model includes a folding hitch adapter to reduce the carrier footprint when not in use.



Black Widow ® Standard 600 lb. Steel Carrier

Part #: MX-600X; MSRP: $209.99

The MX-600X carrier supports larger street bikes, scooters, and motorcycles up to 600 lbs. The loading ramp sets up on the left or right side and is smooth (no rungs) for loading heavier bikes and scooters with smaller wheels. Like the MCC-500, the track has rungs with adjustable spacing to accommodate varied wheel sizes. A folding hitch option is not available with this model.

Black Widow ® Pro 600 lb. Steel Carrier with Wheel Chock

Part #: MCC-600; MSRP: $289.99

The MCC-600 includes a wheel chock with eight adjustable positions to stabilize front motorcycle tires when loaded in the carrier. The self-storing ramp sets up only on the passenger side because the wheel chock sits on the left side of the track. It accommodates the largest max tire size at 8” wide, and the track is 79” long to accommodate larger bike models up to 600 lbs. Adhered reflectors add visibility for other drivers.

Black Widow ® Pro 600 lb. Aluminum Carrier with Steel Frame

Part #: SMC-600R; MSRP: $289.99

The SMC-600R also features an extra-long loading ramp and has a lightweight aluminum track secured by a steel frame. Like the MCC-600, the ramp sets up on the right side only as the wheel chock is permanently mounted to the track which fits tires up to 7.5” wide. The chock has seven adjustable positions to accommodate multiple wheel sizes. The aluminum track has a unique aesthetic against the black powder-coated steel frame, for greater corrosion-resistance than the steel track of MCC-600.

With a variety of styles, capacities and affordable price points, Black Widow offers a range of carriers designed to fit the needs of their customers. From short trips to seasoned cross-country expeditions, Black Widow carriers keep motorcycles safe and secure in transit, and readily accessible once they arrive at their destination.

For more information, visit BlackWidowPro.com.