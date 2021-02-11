Kawasaki announces new models

Kawasaki has unleased even more capability and comfort with this latest release of 2021 (and 2022) vehicles.

Dual sport lovers will rejoice at the return of the KLR650, now with fuel injection, larger brakes, more generator output and beefier components all around, as well as a new feature‐packed Adventure model. Kawasaki’s playful and accessible KLX230R opens up off‐road adventure for even more riders courtesy of a new low‐seat model, the KLX230R S.

2022 Kawasaki KLR650 and KLR650 Adventure

Return of the rugged dual sport

What’s new:

– Fuel injection

– LED lighting

– Larger (300 mm) front brake with available ABS

– Longer‐range, 23L fuel tank

– Digital instrument panel

– Taller, two‐position adjustable wind shield

– Larger, stronger aluminium carrier mounts

– Increased generator output

– DC and USB outlets (on Adventure model)

For model‐year 2022 the KLR650 returns with a fresh look and a host of updates, including a fuel‐injected

engine, new fuel tank design with greater usable volume, strengthened engine and chassis parts, available

ABS, and LED lighting.

The 2022 KLR650 comes in two variations: the standard KLR650 which is available with or without ABS, and the new KLR650 Adventure that is equipped with panniers, fog lamps, frame sliders, DC/USB sockets, and Cypher Camo Gray colour.

A longer swingarm and integrated rear subframe help contribute to the KLR’s increased resilience, while revised aluminium carrier mounts provide better security when carrying luggage on all models. Revisions to the clutch and gear box further improve the KLR’s famed indestructability.

For reference, the 2018 KLR650 retailed for a base MSRP of $7,199. The new and improved KLR650 starts at just $7,499, and adds fuel injection, larger brakes, stronger rear frame and carrier mounts, LED headlight, plus a raft of other updates and upgrades. The 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 is expected in dealerships May of 2021.

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R S

New, low‐seat makes this entry‐level play bike even more accessible

What’s new:

– Low 900 mm seat height vs KLX230R (925 mm)

The door to pure off‐road enjoyment widens with the KLX230R S. New suspension settings give the new S

model a lower seat height of 900 mm (35 in) ‐‐ over an inch shorter compared to the saddle of the standard

model. This promotes confidence and control for riders of all skill levels.

For complete details on all of Kawasaki’s new vehicles, visit Kawasaki.ca. Let the Good Times Roll.