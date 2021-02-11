Indian Motorcycle raises the bar for its category-defying FTR with enhancements that deliver the ultimate combination of style and performance

FTR Lineup Tuned for Optimal Street Performance with New 17-inch Wheels, Metzeler Sportec Tires & Lower Seat Height That Delivers World-Class Handling and Performance

Indian Motorcycle redefined what an American V-Twin can be with the introduction of its category-defying FTR platform in 2019. Now, America’s First Motorcycle Company is taking the beloved FTR platform to a whole new level with a host of enhancements to the 2022 FTR lineup. Born and evolved as the ultimate intersection of style and performance, the FTR updates include a thoughtfully refined engine, a suspension tuned for the street, and 17” tires and wheels; together delivering world-class performance while making the bike feel more compact and maneuverable.

“The FTR is unlike any other motorcycle in its ability to deliver superior performance while making a powerful statement of style and self-expression. The updates we’ve delivered further solidify that promise for even the most discerning riders,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle. “Indian Motorcycle has always pushed the bounds of motorcycling, innovated, and continuously improved and I think the new FTR is another great example of that.”

Amidst the ever-popular neo-retro segment, the FTR stands out thanks to its American heritage, iconic silhouette, and class-leading fit and finish. In addition to style, the FTR delivers an unmatched feature set including a 4.3-inch digital touch screen display and a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque. With its perfect balance of style and performance the FTR lineup delivers a truly superior riding experience.

“The FTR has a totally unique feel, which riders of all experience levels love. Our aim was to preserve that DNA, while at the same enhance and refine the bike,” said Ben Lindaman, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The end result is a stunning, one-of-a-kind motorcycle that oozes retro character but still begs you to twist the throttle and get after it.”

All new FTR models feature a retuned engine calibration that refines cold start performance, and delivers a smoother, more predictable throttle response. Additional FTR lineup enhancements include the following:

FTR, FTR S & FTR R Carbon

The FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon models are outfitted with 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped with Metzeler Sportec street tires – resulting in precision handling in corners and nimble handling on the street. Smaller wheels, along with the bike’s front and rear suspension which offer 120mm of travel, contribute to a lower seat height by 1.4-inches – opening the door for more riders to throw a leg over the FTR. Additionally, the ProTaper handlebars were trimmed by 1.5-inches (40mm) to support the bike’s nimble handling and give riders more control.

Additional updates for the new FTR line further refine rider comfort. These three models offer fully adjustable front and rear suspension, a new feature added to the FTR base, as well as cylinder deactivation to manage engine heat when the motorcycle is idle.

Additionally, each FTR model packs a host of standard features that carry over from previous FTR iterations. An inverted front suspension tuned for the street, along with radially mounted dual Brembo brakes provide riders with exceptional control and superior stopping power, while cruise control contributes to a comfortable ride.

Key points of differentiations between models, include the following:

FTR

Starting at $12,999, the base FTR features an analog gauge and is available in Black Smoke with red accents throughout, including red pinstripes on the wheels, red Indian Motorcycle script branding across the tank, and a red rear shock spring.

FTR S

With two paint options, Maroon Metallic and White Smoke, the FTR S begins at $14,999. The premium offering includes Indian Motorcycle’s 4.3-inch touchscreen display, which offer phone integration via Bluetooth or USB and configurable gauges. The FTR S is standard with an upgraded Akrapovic exhaust, three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS. Additionally, a fast-charging USB port provides a convenient means to staying charged.

FTR R Carbon

The FTR R Carbon sits at the top as the premier model in the FTR lineup. In addition to the aforementioned features listed with the FTR S, the FTR R Carbon sets itself apart with carbon fiber tank covers, front fender and headlight nacelle, fully adjustable Öhlins gold front fork and gold piggyback shock, a black Akrapovic exhaust, premium seat cover, and numbered badging on the console. The FTR R Carbon is available starting at $16,999.

FTR Rally

Maintaining its scrambler aesthetic, the FTR Rally features Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires over wire-spoke wheels with an 18-inch in the rear and 19-inch in front. Like other FTR models, the FTR Rally receives the refined engine calibration and throttle response, along with rear cylinder deactivation. The FTR Rally’s ProTaper handlebars are two inches higher than other FTR models for better comfort and handling with a more relaxed ergonomic position. The FTR Rally features an analog gauge and is available starting at $13,999 in Titanium Smoke.

Accessories

An ideal platform for personalization, the FTR also receives an expanded offering of style, performance and comfort accessories. New style accessories include new tank pads available in black and clear, while a host of carbon fiber parts are now available, including chain guards, V-Covers, radiator guards and a

17-inch front fender. Riders can also upgrade their suspension with an Öhlins forks and shock kit, while riders looking to go the extra mile can add a rear rack bag, R Carbon Seat and a USB charging port.

In addition, Indian Motorcycle is carrying over more than 60 FTR parts and accessories. Designed with the perfect fitment, riders can personalize their FTR with a full accessory line ranging from tank covers to high and low-mount Akrapovic exhaust options, storage bags, a luggage rack, a mid-windshield and more.

The 2022 FTR lineup will begin shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada in spring 2021. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com.