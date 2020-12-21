KTM Canada 2020 Race contingency results and 2021 program announcement

At KTM, we are Ready To Race! We understand that to make it to the next level, a rider needs the best products combined with the best brand support. With the KTM Red Bull THOR Racing Team, Orange Brigade Team and KTM Cash Contingency program, KTM is known as an industry leader. KTM currently supports over 130 Canadian riders through these programs in addition to working with and supporting Pro and amateur racing organizations throughout Canada.

Congratulations to every KTM rider that powered through 2020 to garner podium results and earn their share of KTM Cash contingency in 2020! If you earned KTM contingency in 2020 we invite you to redeem your rewards at an authorized KTM Dealer as soon as possible!

In 2020, after many series were required to shorten or modify their schedule, KTM was still able to deliver $44,000 in contingency rewards to KTM racers!

It is important to highlight the support that our KTM dealers provide to all the KTM racers in Canada. KTM would like to extend a THANK YOU to our entire KTM Dealer Network for supporting these hard-working and dedicated racers on their road to victory.

KTM is incredibly proud of our supported riders and would like to showcase the Top 10 KTM Cash earners in the 2020 season:



Top 10 KTM Cash earners:

• Eve Brodeur

• Sebastien Racine

• Liam O’Farrell

• Jeremy Mckie

• Lance Thomson

• Jacob Piccolo

• Brandon Gourlay

• Guillaume St-Cyr

• Thomas Rendall

• Alexandre Cossette

KTM is excited to announce that in 2021, $400,000 will be available to earn in Canada!

Click here for more details on the KTM contingency program on KTM.com

Photos provided by James Lissimore