New Motorcycle Licensing Rules Coming into Effect

From now on, the driving record of individuals who wish to obtain a Class 6R learner’s licence will be reviewed when they make an appointment for the knowledge test.

NEW ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Individuals who already hold a probationary licence or a Class 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B or 5 driver’s licence:

must have fewer than 4 demerit points entered on their driving record

must not have had their driver’s licence revoked as a penalty further to an accumulation of demerit points or a criminal conviction for a driving-related criminal offence for at least 2 years

Individuals who do not hold a probationary licence or a Class 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B or 5 driver’s licence (first licence):

must not have any demerit points entered on their driving record

must not have had their right to obtain a driver’s licence suspended as a penalty further to an accumulation of demerit points or a criminal conviction for a driving-related criminal offence for at least 2 years

IMPROVED DRIVING RECORD = POSSIBILITY OF GETTING A LICENCE TO OPERATE A MOTORCYCLE

Because demerit points remain on record for 2 years after being entered, individuals who are not eligible for a motorcycle licence at this time will become eligible as soon as their driving record improves and a maximum of 3 demerit points are left.

HAVE YOU ALREADY BEGUN THE PROCESS TO OBTAIN A LICENCE?

If you have already begun the motorcycle licensing process, the new access rules do not apply to you. Those who already hold a Class 6A licence or a Class 6A or 6R learner’s licence are not affected by the changes.

You can learn more about the different steps to obtain a licence to operate a motorcycle.

This regulatory change is based on the first recommendation made in the committee of experts’ report on motorcycle safety (PDF, 6.1 MB) (in French only), which is to implement licensing conditions based on the driving records of all new motorcycle operators.

Source : SAAQ

Photo credit : Alexander Kirch, Shutterstock.