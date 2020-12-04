Royal Enfield launches the all-new cruiser, the Meteor 350

The iconic cruiser returns in the modern era with select model trims to be released in the Americas in Spring 2021.

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc), recently announced the launch of its all-new cruiser, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in India and will be available in select model trims in the Americas in 2021. The new Meteor 350 adds another chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of producing beloved mid-sized motorcycles.

The Meteor 350 inherits its name from the iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle of the 1950’s. Launched at the end of 1952, the Meteor was a respected touring motorcycle with a reputation that has stood the test of time. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser, carries Royal Enfield’s signature styling but with many modern improvements, and is set to be an equally outstanding machine for our times.

Designed and developed by the talented teams of designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield’s two state-of-the-art technical centers, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Bruntingthorpe, UK, the Meteor 350 is an undeniably attractive motorcycle. The development and refinement such as the mechanical components, fittings and finish has yielded a truly top-class, modern motorcycle, while retaining the Meteor 350’s Royal Enfield DNA. With a fuel injected, 349cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine, the Meteor generates 20.2 bhp and 19 ft-lbs of torque at 4000 rpm. Designed with a balancer shaft, the new platform gives a smooth and well-mannered ride experience, while great care has been taken to retain that essential Royal Enfield ‘thump’.

The Meteor 350’s twin downtube spline frame has been designed to inspire confidence in any riding condition. Its low seat height and centre of gravity in combination with its inherent strength and rigidity results in the optimal motorcycle for the urban rider. Sure-footed handling and luxurious comfort are aided by 41mm forks with 130mm of travel and twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload at the rear. The footpegs are forward-mounted, with a heel and toe gearshift.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three trims − the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova. All editions are fitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tires are standard, giving riders convenience and peace of mind, especially on long journeys. For added comfort a 100/90 – 19 tire is used on the front and a 140/70 – 17 at the rear. Braking components are the strongest on a Royal Enfield single to date, with 300mm front and 270mm rear discs and dual-channel ABS.

The Meteor 350’s head and tail lights combine the clean, contemporary look of LEDs with the efficiency and timeless appeal of a well-sorted Halogen headlamp. Uncluttered handlebar controls and switchgear are premium quality, with rotary power and lighting switches giving a gentle nod to the past.

The Meteor 350 will be available at dealerships in North America in Spring 2021.