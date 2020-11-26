All-new 2021 Tracer 9 GT: Turn up your Journey

Lighter, more powerful and supremely versatile—and now equipped with the most sophisticated technology ever seen on a Yamaha sport tourer—the all-new Tracer 9 GT offers more thrilling performance, enhanced touring capabilities and a higher overall specification than ever before. In addition to standard touring comforts like cruise control, heated grips, standard hard cases and adjustable wind protection, the 2021 Tracer 9 GT now offers electronic suspension, a more powerful engine, robust electronics suite, sophisticated TFT instrumentation and much more.

New 889 cc CP3 engine

Developing higher levels of linear torque at lower rpm, the new larger-capacity 889 cc CP3 engine produces remarkable acceleration and thrilling corner exit speeds, making this the sportiest Tracer ever. Optimized gear ratios plus a refined assist & slipper clutch deliver super-smooth performance, with the glorious growl from the new twin-tail exhaust and redesigned intake system amplifying the thrill of every ride.

New lightweight aluminum frame and swingarm

The next-generation Tracer 9 GT is equipped with a newly designed CF die-cast aluminum Deltabox frame providing higher levels of rigidity for sport bike agility and sure-footed stability. A new aluminum swingarm is 64 mm longer than that of the MT-09 to ensure excellent high-speed stability without compromising the bike’s nimble handling character.

New bodywork, improved aerodynamics

Featuring completely redesigned bodywork, the all-new Tracer 9 GT offers a sportier, more dynamic and versatile package. The bike’s ‘arrow’ silhouette (formed by the windscreen, front fairing and fuel tank cover) gives a dynamic and purposeful new look. Compact new mono-focus LED twin-eye headlights—together with full LED lighting throughout and twin TFT meters—reinforce the bike’s technologically advanced look and underline the GT’s high overall specification.

KYB semi-active suspension

Fully adjustable electronic suspension front and rear is governed by the 6-axis IMU and ECU which activate a Hydraulic Unit (HU) and Suspension Control Unit (SCU). Damping settings are instantaneously adjusted via a solenoid in order to achieve a smooth and secure ride—regardless of the load or riding conditions. Mode is set through the TFT interface.

Standard hard cases

All-new hard side cases are fitted as standard equipment (each case can accommodate a full-face helmet). For a natural riding feeling, the cases are mounted to a fully floating carrier system. An optional top case can also be fitted.

6-axis IMU plus lean-sensitive rider aids

The Tracer 9 GT is now equipped with some of the most advanced electronic rider aids in the class, giving you added confidence and precise controllability in different weather and road surface conditions. Developed from the R1M, the compact 6-axis IMU governs a lean-sensitive, three-mode Traction Control System (TCS), as well as a Slide Control System (SCS), front wheel LIFt Control System (LIF) and Brake Control system (BC).

D-Mode system with four riding modes

Yamaha D-Mode on the Tracer 9 GT offers a total of four running modes to suit the widest variety of sport touring riding situations. Mode 1 gives a sharper and more aggressive engine response, Mode 2 is the all-round setting for a variety of situations, Mode 3 delivers a gentler character that’s ideal for relaxed riding, and the new Mode 4 is perfect for wet weather riding.

SpinForged wheels

The lightest design ever fitted to a production Yamaha – weighing 700 g less than the previous model – the new SpinForged wheels on the Tracer 9 GT reduce unsprung weight for superior suspension feel and performance. As well as helping to reduce overall weight by 2 kg, these ultra-light wheels contribute towards the next generation Tracer 9 GT’s increased fuel efficiency.

Adjustable riding position

The Tracer 9 GT’s ergonomics can be easily adjusted to suit different physiques and riding styles. The newly developed rider’s seat is mounted 15 mm lower than the previous model, and features a simple tool-free, two-position height adjuster. Further changes to the ergonomics can be made by adjusting the footrests by 15 mm up or down, and the handlebar position can also be moved forwards by 9 mm and upwards by 4 mm by reversing the direction of the handlebar clamps, giving a total of eight different riding positions.

R1-type radial front brake master cylinder

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT is the first-ever Yamaha sport touring machine to be equipped with a front brake featuring a R1-type radial master cylinder. Manufactured by Nissin, this high-tech supersport-class braking system features a piston that moves parallel to the brake lever travel, giving a more linear brake feel and a higher degree of controllability.

Larger, fully adjustable windscreen

For increased wind protection and reduced fatigue caused by buffeting on longer rides, the Tracer 9 GT is equipped with a large screen with 50 mm of adjustment over 10 positions. Compact and lightweight handlebar brush guards also help to protect from the wind and weather.

Twin TFT meters

The all-new twin 3.5-inch multi-function TFT meters display extremely clear data and feature an intuitive rider interface that separates the critical running information from the functional operational information.

Key running information is featured on the left screen, including a multi-coloured bar-type tachometer whose colour changes as rpm rises, as well as a digital speedometer, fuel gauge, gear position and TCS mode indicator. The left screen can be switched to the TCS mode and setting display, enabling the rider to select the desired intervention mode for the electronic rider aids. The right screen is split into four separate sections, each one displaying a range of information such as odometer, tripmeters, temperature and more.

New fuelling system & 350-plus km range

An all-new fuel delivery system features fuel injectors mounted to the throttle valve side (previously mounted directly to the cylinder head). Together with new lightweight engine internals, the new design increases combustion efficiency and helps to achieve a notable 9% increase in fuel economy, giving this the Tracer 9 GT an extended range of over 350 km from the same 18-litre fuel tank.

APSG ride-by-wire

The Tracer’s Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) now benefits from an R1M-derived Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG), a ride-by-wire throttle system that contributes to the bike’s reduced overall weight while improving feel and reliability.

Bidirectional Quick Shift System (QSS)

The Tracer 9 GT comes equipped with an up-and-down Quick Shift System (QSS) for faster, smooth, clutchless gear shifting. A sensor on the shift rod detects movement, and the ECU momentarily cuts drive torque to the engine to give seamless mid-corner gear shifting that maintains chassis balance and stability with more relaxed cruising.

LED cornering lights

Next-generation LED cornering lights highlight the apex of every bend to help guide you in the darkest nights. Brightness is automatically increased as the banking angle gets steeper, giving a clear field of vision that allows for sporty riding long into the night. The system operates when the bike is leaned at more than 7 degrees at 5 km/h and above.

The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT comes in Liquid Metal and Redline, with an MSRP of $16,999. Delivery to Canadian dealers is expected in April 2021. For more information, visit the model page at https://www.yamaha-motor.ca/en/road/motorcycle/touring/2021-tracer-9-gt/2021-MTT09D.

Remaining model announcements

Yamaha Motor Canada is also excited to announce the return of the Star Venture TC, FJR1300 ES, Super Ténéré ES, XSR900, XSR700, Bolt R-Spec and V-Star 250 for 2021.

With deep consideration of evolving global market trends and regulations that limit production volumes on certain models, the following Yamaha models will be discontinued after model year 2020: YZF-R6, VMAX, WR250R and SMAX. Yamaha understands the iconic history of these models. Regarding the future, Yamaha is continuously looking at new ideas and concepts to support and expand the market, as well as enhance our customers’ experiences. Consumers can contact their local Yamaha dealer on the remaining model year 2020 availability of these discontinued models.

