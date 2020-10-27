KTM unveils 2021 KTM 250 SX-F Troy Lee designs motocross machine

KTM is pleased to lift the covers off the 2021 KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS, a special tribute to the collaboration with world-renown artist and designer Troy Lee and the highly successful Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Factory Racing team during the course of the last five years. Featuring KTM’s proprietary Connectivity Unit as standard, the new KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS machine allows to explore the huge potential of the innovative myKTM app right from the crate.

Developed with feedback directly from elite Supercross and Motocross racers, the limited- edition KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS comes with meticulously selected and race-derived upgrades over the already agile and powerful KTM 250 SX-F. The KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS benefits from premium WP XACT suspension, an ultra-lightweight chromoly steel frame, powerful Brembo brakes and a handlebar-mounted map switch that selects between two engine maps and activates traction and launch control to manage the highly-tuned DOHC engine.

Combining these performance features, found standard on all KTM 4-stroke motocross models, with the race-proven upgrades specified on the KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS make this machine an absolute weapon out on the track. One of the highlights of this machine is the standard Connectivity Unit, which combined with the free-to-download myKTM App together they offer easy engine and suspension set -up via a smartphone.

Among the list of enhancements found on the KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS are the high-end Factory wheels. They feature black D.I.D DirtStar rims and fully CNC-machined orange anodized hubs. Together with black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples, they guarantee minimal weight at maximum stability, putting the rider in total control.

Dunlop Geomax MX 33 tires put the power to the ground using the proven block-within-a-block design to keep driving forward. Factory triple clamps anodized in orange perfectly fit with the WP XACT forks and have a precisely calculated stiffness to match the flex characteristics of the frame and fork. The result is a front end that all works in perfect harmony, contributing to the bike’s next-level handling and stability.

The KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS also comes with an Akrapovič Slip-On silencer as standard that further improves the low-end grunt of the 250 cc engine, while reducing weight thanks to its titanium construction. Designed to dominate the competition, a Factory start for the fork to lock in holeshots and a composite skid plate to protect vital components are also included. In addition, the bike has a semi-floating front disc ensuring maximum braking performance, a front brake disc guard, and a lightweight black aluminum rear sprocket. A billet Hinson clutch cover has been added for increased durability and to enhance the factory look.

Sure to catch a lot of attention out on the track, the special graphics found exclusively on the KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS embrace the unique creativity that goes into every detail of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Factory Racing’s race day aesthetic. An iconic blue seat cover with silicone strips contributes to the bold looks of the bike and provides optimal feel and grip for the rider. Offering a fast and aggressive look, the inlay graphics and technical touches perfectly replicate the race machines of the US-based TLD race team and set this machine apart from anything else in the motocross catalog.

KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Orange frame & special TLD team graphics

Akrapovič Slip-on silencer

Connectivity Unit fitted as standard

Ability to connect with the innovative myKTM app

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange

KTM Factory wheels

Factory holeshot device in the fork guards

Composite skid plate

Special TLD gripper seat

Semi-floating front disc

Front brake disc guard

Black rear sprocket

Hinson clutch cover

The new 2021 KTM 250 SX-F TROY LEE DESIGNS will be available at authorized KTM dealers internationally from October 2020 onwards. For more information please contact your local KTM dealer or visit www.ktm.com.