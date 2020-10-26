Fracturing frontiers: The 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally & KTM 890 Adventure R open new horizons

Two years ago, KTM funneled track experience, premium technology and race-inspired design into some of the most versatile and exciting Adventure motorcycles to roll off the brand’s production lines. As a result, the KTM 790 ADVENTURE line-up quickened the pulse in the midweight segment. For 2021 and beyond, KTM is raising heartrates further with the launch of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY and KTM 890 ADVENTURE R machines; a pair of new bikes based on new engine platforms with more power and torque, which are ready for extreme escapes off the beaten track.

In the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, KTM is crafting one of the most desirable Adventure offerings in any catalog thanks to a series of components and settings derived from the efforts of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally team. The data recorded across landscapes around the world has been analyzed and applied directly to the form of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY.

Top of the range WP Pro Components ensure all-action, fully adjustable suspension while the power output of the new 4-stroke, twin, DOHC, Euro5-ready engine is boosted by an ultra-light Akrapovic silencer. The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY is a top of the range, specialized motorcycle for the hardcore Adventurer with a raft of niche details like specific chassis race settings, rally footpegs (wider, lighter and mud-free), straight seat, clear screen and winglets, racing graphics along with Quickshifter+ and RALLY ride mode as standard.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Limited edition, 700 units [500 INT & 200 US]

Updated engine & electronics

WP XPLOR Pro Components Suspension

Akrapovic exhaust (35% lighter than standard)

Straight racing seat (with 910 mm height)

RALLY mode and Quickshifter+ included

Narrow anodized wheel rims with tubes

Clear screen winglets and racing graphics and colors

Carbon fiber tank protectors and Rally footrests

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R improves and accelerates the riding sensation that many came to love with the KTM 790 ADVENTURE model family. The new engine generates 105 hp and 100 Nm of torque, that is 10 hp and 12 Nm more than the bike’s smaller brother. The crankshaft features 20% more rotating mass and the overall effect of the engineering around the powerplant means a more stable and consistent output, noticeable with low RPM torque. The added mass also means added cornering stability for long distance riding on the throttle. Fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension, overhauled ABS software and new traction control algorithms are just three aspects that mold the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R as the company’s refined definition of an exhilarating ‘allrounder’.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

New 889cc engine with an added 90cc of displacement

Engine featuring 20% more rotating masses (Euro5)

More power with 105 hp @ 8,000rpm

Added torque with 100 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

Reinforced clutch

Improved ABS and Traction Control

Reworked shifting for faster gear changes

Updated Quickshifter+ (optional)

New handlebar switch for Cruise Control function

Chassis upgrades with aluminum steering head tube & lighter subframe

Reworked front & rear brakes

New suspension settings

Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager Travel: “We are lucky in at least two ways with the unveiling of our new KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY and R models. Firstly, to be able to count on the high standards and excellent collaboration with our multi-title winner Rally team. It’s very cool to be able to use their work and their components and plug it straight into our production bikes. Secondly, we’re excited by the fact we’re providing a new riding experience. The increased performance in addition to the extra rotating mass are really transforming the feeling in low rpm, with the new bikes being even more stable and efficient for the long travels. I’m pretty sure KTM ADVENTURE riders will feel the difference as soon as they get on their saddles for any kind of riding adventure.”

The exclusive KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY is available in limited quantities and can be pre-ordered* on ktm.com.

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R will be arriving at KTM authorized dealers from November 2020 onwards. For more info visit www.ktm.com.