Moto2 Pre-race Briefing – 2020 Round 9, Barcelona, Spain 25-27 September

A look back to the last race – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

• Last weekend’s race was the second in a row at the Misano circuit. During the first race a clean sweep of lap records was set, but remarkably during the second race the lap record was beaten again by almost a full second, helped by Dunlop bringing a softer compound tyre

• The Emilia Romagna marked the third race in a row where a full set of records have been broken this year: race lap record, overall record and best top speed

• Enea Bastianini took his third victory of the season to make him the winningest rider of 2020, although Luca Marini’s consistency sees him at the top of the championship standings still

Winner: E. Bastianini #33

Fastest lap: 1m 36.195, S. Lowes #22

Race lap record: 1m 36.195, S. Lowes #22 (2020)

Pole position: 1m 35.271, L. Marini #10

Top speed: 252.3km/h, M. Bezzecchi, #72

Circuit best: 1m 35.271, L. Marini, #10 (2020)

A look to this coming race – Grand Prix of Barcelona

• The 10 Moto2 races that have taken place in Catalunya have been won by eight different riders: Yuki Takahashi (2010), Stefan Bradl (2011), Andrea Iannone (2012), Pol Espargaro (2013), Tito Rabat (2014), Johann Zarco (2015, 2016), Alex Marquez (2017, 2019) and Fabio Quartararo (2018)

• Only three have won after not taking pole: Yuki Takahashi (2010), Andrea Iannone (2012) and Alex Marquez (2019)

• Marco Bezzecchi finished second for his fourth Moto2 podium of 2020, which is the first time he’s had three podiums in a row since 2018. Sam Lowes is looking strong in the category, and could equal a British record this weekend as he is currently just one podium shy of the record of 14 Moto2 podiums by a British rider (Scott Redding)

Triumph Triple Trophy #PoweredbyTriumph

• Three different riders took points from Emilia Romagna: Marco Bezzecchi again for top speed, Marini for pole position and a new scorer in Sam Lowes for fastest lap

• Although Bezzecchi has built a comfortable lead, Marini and Bastianini now are tied in 2nd place

About the Triumph Triple Trophy #PoweredbyTriumph

• The Triumph Triple Trophy #PoweredbyTriumph runs alongside the Moto2 World Championship in 2020, recognising that there are more stories of success from a GP than simply the race win, and will award one rider with a Street Triple RS at the end of the season

• Points will be awarded to the one rider at the top of each of these categories (or multiple riders in the case of a tie): fastest top speed of the weekend, pole position, and fastest race lap

• Fastest top speed: 7 points for the fastest rider / riders in case of a tie

• Pole position: 6 points for the rider on pole

• Fastest race lap: 5 points for the fastest rider / riders in case of a tie

The Triumph Moto2™ 765cc race engine is a development of the class-leading Street Triple RS 765cc road motorcycle and produces more than 140PS and the same visceral soundtrack.