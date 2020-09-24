KTM announces details for the MY2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO

KTM Canada is pleased to announce details of the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO, a limited-edition machine designed to conquer the toughest trails and most demanding races.

Paying a special tribute to the iconic ErzbergRodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble and drawing from KTM’s extreme off-road expertise and experience from the WESS Enduro World Championship, the evolving shape of KTM’s XC-W technology is further enhanced by the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO. Building upon the powerful KTM 300 XC-W TPI and celebrating the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system in 2021, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO offers the most competitive enduro package available on the showroom floor. Factory wheels with DID DirtStar rims and CNC-machined hubs, orange anodized CNC-milled triple clamps and a list of vital protection pieces keep the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO moving forward when the terrain is at its most demanding.

This nimble, lightweight all-terrain master fears no obstacle, making it the ultimate machine for taking on the renowned Iron Giant. A truly race-bred machine, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO features a long list of special parts that give you everything you need to conquer the world’s most extreme enduro race, clearly reinforcing its READY TO RACE bloodline.

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO HIGHLIGHTS



Factory wheels with anodized hubs

Closed hand guards

Radiator fan

Radiator protectors

Orange anodized, CNC-milled triple clamp

Skid plate

Selle Dalla Valle Factory seat

Front brake disc guard

Rear solid disc

Rear disc guard

Chain guide bracket protection

Map select switch

Supersprox stealth 2-piece rear sprocket

Pull straps

Orange anodized oil plug

Clutch slave cylinder protection

Rear brake safety wire

Special ErzbergRodeo graphics

Alongside the 2021 KTM off-road models, dedicated lineups of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been developed to deliver the highest levels of performance, protection and agility for both the rider and their motorcycle.

The 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO will arrive at authorized KTM Dealerships in October of 2020. Full model details will be available on www.KTM.com.