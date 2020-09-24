 

KTM announces details for the MY2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO

PAR Posted on

KTM Canada is pleased to announce details of the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO, a limited-edition machine designed to conquer the toughest trails and most demanding races.

Paying a special tribute to the iconic ErzbergRodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble and drawing from KTM’s extreme off-road expertise and experience from the WESS Enduro World Championship, the evolving shape of KTM’s XC-W technology is further enhanced by the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO. Building upon the powerful KTM 300 XC-W TPI and celebrating the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system in 2021, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO offers the most competitive enduro package available on the showroom floor. Factory wheels with DID DirtStar rims and CNC-machined hubs, orange anodized CNC-milled triple clamps and a list of vital protection pieces keep the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO moving forward when the terrain is at its most demanding.

This nimble, lightweight all-terrain master fears no obstacle, making it the ultimate machine for taking on the renowned Iron Giant. A truly race-bred machine, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO features a long list of special parts that give you everything you need to conquer the world’s most extreme enduro race, clearly reinforcing its READY TO RACE bloodline.

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO HIGHLIGHTS

  • Factory wheels with anodized hubs
  • Closed hand guards
  • Radiator fan
  • Radiator protectors
  • Orange anodized, CNC-milled triple clamp
  • Skid plate
  • Selle Dalla Valle Factory seat
  • Front brake disc guard
  • Rear solid disc
  • Rear disc guard
  • Chain guide bracket protection
  • Map select switch
  • Supersprox stealth 2-piece rear sprocket
  • Pull straps
  • Orange anodized oil plug
  • Clutch slave cylinder protection
  • Rear brake safety wire
  • Special ErzbergRodeo graphics

Alongside the 2021 KTM off-road models, dedicated lineups of KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been developed to deliver the highest levels of performance, protection and agility for both the rider and their motorcycle.

The 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO will arrive at authorized KTM Dealerships in October of 2020. Full model details will be available on www.KTM.com.

RECENT ARTICLES
KTM Red Bull THOR Factory racing team announces the return of Cole Thompson, Jess Pettis is out for remaining rounds due to knee surgery
King of the Baggers race
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Sets New World Records at EV Racing Exhibition
KTM announces 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS and actively supports isde organizers ahead of the highly-anticipated 2021 events in Italy
Back in the game: KTM 450 SMR roars to North American Racetracks once again
KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Race Team’s Jess Pettis crowned 250 Pro Class Champion at the 2020 Triple Crown Series MX Tour Finale at Sand Del Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *