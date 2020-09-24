As we’re just over a month until the inaugural King of the Baggers race, we wanted to provide you with an update on the S&S Indian Challenger entry. Early last week, the team’s rider, renowned road racer Tyler O’Hara, was able to throw a leg over the modified Indian Challenger race bike at the team’s first testing session.

Though rain limited the full testing that was planned, the team was able to gather valuable information around rider ergonomics, suspension and more.

As a reminder, King of the Baggers will join the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey Oct. 23-25.