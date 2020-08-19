Ride Solo Together. Triumph & Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride

On September 27th the landmark 10th Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will take place worldwide and Triumph will once again support this incredible event and fundraising movement as the main sponsor.

Triumph and the Movember Foundation join forces with the 2020 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on the 27th September for this year’s unique event. With the aim of supporting and fundraising for men’s health with this year’s ride, and its commitment to men’s mental health, the DGR has never been more relevant in light of the momentous challenges the world is facing.

On this day, thousands of gentlefolks worldwide are invited to wear their best dapper garb and to ride solo to fundraise in support of the research against prostate cancer and for mental health support.

DGR: The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit. Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, whilst connecting the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider.

The event has been attracting an increasing amount of riders year after year since 2012, and in 2019, new fundraising and attendance records were set: 6M USD raised for the cause with more than 116,000 riders participating across 104 countries.

Ride Solo Together: In order to maintain the DGR’s mission, while adapting to this challenging period, the 2020 DGR will be for the first time a solo event, in which participants will embrace the spirit and mood of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride by riding alone or with a passenger from the same household. This new format will enable riders to comply with the different social distancing regulations in place in each country, while sharing their passion for motorcycles, and still contribute to the Movember cause and spread awareness through social media.

Triumph and DGR: Triumph is proud to once again partner with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to support this incredible event and to encourage every Triumph fan to support the DGR and to dress dapper, ride, and donate – while observing clear social distancing regulations that each country has in place.

In addition, Triumph is donating four brand new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range to be gifted to the three highest fundraisers worldwide and to the winner of the Gentlefolk Competition.

The Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle family represents the quintessence of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride spirit: elegant, iconic, characterful and built for the ride.

Triumph social media channels will be using the hashtags #DGR2020 and #ForTheRide to interact and engage with all participants worldwide. A series of influencers and celebrities will be joining the solo ride to help the DGR 2020 to be another record-breaking edition.

If you want to put on your best tweed, dress dapper, and take part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this year, you can get more information or sign-up by visiting the DGR Website at www.gentlemansride.com.