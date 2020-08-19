Black Widow Introduces Motorcycle Lifts and Dollies in Standard and Pro Models for Powersports Enthusiasts

High quality products provide loading, storage and maintenance solutions for garages and shops.

Black Widow®, manufacturer of quality utility products for the powersports market, introduces new motorcycle lifts and dollies in both standard and pro models. With over 120 products available, Black Widow’s assortment covers riders of all levels – from seasonal and occasional riders to committed year-round riders. Standard product models are suited for light to moderate usage while pro models, which feature higher weight capacities and design upgrades, are built to withstand more frequent and rigorous use.

“We design all Black Widow products with functionality and affordability in mind,” said CEO Rich Spratt. “We believe our job is to make it easier for powersports enthusiasts and pros to get on the road or out on the trail. Riders who want the ultimate in quality can level-up with our Black Widow pro line.”

Black Widow ® Motorcycle Lift Tables

Standard Model: Part #: BW-1000A; MSRP: $924.99

Pro Model: Part #: BW-PROLIFT-HD; MSRP: $1,099.99

Specifications BW-1000A BW-PROLIFT-HD PLATFORM 79”L x 24”W 106”L x 24”W HEIGHT 8”-33” 7”-31” Maximum Capacity 1,000 lbs. 1,500 lbs. OPERATION PNEUMATIC AIR AIR-OVER-HYDRAULIC Lift table weight 270 lbs. 350 lbs. REAR SERVICE DROP-OUT PANEL YES YES side extensions available BW-1000A-SIDE BW-PROLIFT-HD-SE

Constructed from powder-coated steel, Black Widow motorcycle lift tables feature an adjustable built-in front wheel chock, rear wheel drop-out panel, a removable approach ramp, and secure tie-down points. The lift tables are equipped with a foot pedal for a hands-free operation when lifting or lowering motorcycles. The pro model, designed for cruisers and larger motorcycles, includes the following enhanced features: air-over-hydraulic operation, increased weight capacity, larger platform, more locking height adjustments and a removable center jack. Side extensions that double the width of the lift platform are available for both models.

Black Widow ® Motorcycle Dollies

Standard Model: Part # CRUISER-DOLLY; MSRP: $164.99 (available starting 10/1/2020)

Pro Model: Part # BW-PRO-DOLLY; MSRP: $279.99

Specifications cruiser-dolly BW-pro-dolly TRACK LENGTH 94” 89” track width 8” 9” total width 34” 43” wEIGHT CAPACITY 1,250 lbs. 1,500 lbs. MATERIAL STEEL ALUMINUM DOLLY WEIGHT 74 lbs. 62 lbs.

Black Widow motorcycle dollies are a convenient solution to storing, maneuvering, and positioning motorcycles around the garage or shop. The standard model is constructed from heavy-duty 12-gauge steel with a gloss black powder coat finish. It includes a loading ramp, wheel safety pins, adjustable kickstand plate with five locking positions, and five double caster wheels. Featuring an extra-long 94” ribbed track surface, the standard model is designed to accommodate larger bikes including cruisers and choppers.

The pro model combines a low profile, lightweight, high-strength extruded aluminum track with self-locking heavy-duty caster wheels. At just 62 lbs., the pro model is lighter than the standard model, but accommodates a higher weight capacity of 1,500 lbs. For superior maneuverability, the pro model is equipped with heavy duty four-inch casters with sealed roller bearings. The extruded aluminum track design provides flexibility in the unrestricted repositioning of the kickstand plate and casters.

In addition to ramps, lift tables and dollies, Black Widow offers an extensive assortment of hauling, loading, service and storage solutions for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs.

For more information, visit BlackWidowPro.com.