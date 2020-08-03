New focus on premium street suspension components

For more than four decades, WP Suspension has stood for pure motorsport and, thanks to its premium performance suspensions, provides precisely the split second that decides between winning and losing. More than 300 FIM World Championship titles testify to the technical superiority in every terrain and over 139 official sales partners – so-called “Authorized Centers” – in 28 countries guarantee direct support for motorcyclists with the highest demands on performance and innovation. With the new focus on high-quality suspension components for the after-sales market, WP lets the experience and successes from international motorsport cooperations flow into the development for street suspension components.The APEX PRO COMPONENTS offer demanding motorcyclist a constantly growing selection of cartridges, forks, shocks and steering dampers. Thanks to the highest demands on material quality, the lowest manufacturing tolerances and special performance-oriented innovations, all new APEX PRO COMPONENTS raise the bar for premium suspension systems in the street segment to a new level. WP PRO COMPONENTS can be adapted to the needs of every rider and every riding situation via a wide range of adjustment options. With the new APEX PRO 7500 Cartridge, the new APEX PRO 7746 Shock and the APEX PRO 7117 Steering Damper, the KTM 890 DUKE R and KTM 1290 SUPERDUKE become absolute street racers. The suspension components, developed in racing and manufactured with the highest precision, ensures that the motorcycle’s performance lands exactly where it belongs – on the street. In the future, WP Suspension plans to continuously expand its portfolio with suitable products for a large number of other manufacturers. // UPDATE OF THE WP SUSPENSION COMPANY LOGO The new focus on the street market is accompanied by an update of the company logo with the new Claim “Suspension”. WP Suspension is now concentrating on a new customer group of street-motorcycle enthusiasts and offers premium support and technical innovations to take the motorcycling experience to a new level for all performance fans.