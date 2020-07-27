Watch the Slow Ride Home movie

It’s been described as “brave, daring, and courageous” by their friends and “stupid, dangerous, and foolish” by their parents, and they weren’t totally wrong. Eight pals from the Seattle’s Soldiers of Destiny scooter club ride over 5,900 kilometres of American back roads from Florida to Washington in 11 days. Slow Ride Home documents the highs and lows as the riders traverse from the white sand beaches of FL through some of the most beautiful, and sometimes most desolate, pockets of the United States before finally arriving in Washington state.

If you want to bust a gut laughing, do not want to miss this.

7:30 PM EDT – Watch the Slow Ride Home with us on our YouTube channel and join the online chat during the film.

9:00 PM EDT – Join us on YouTube for a live group chat with Director Jesse Morrow and some of the crew of the Solders of Destiney Scooter Club.

Information : www.torontomotofilmfest.com/tmff-cinema