GASGAS Motorcycles announce TXT GP 2020 line-up

Following the recent launch of the 2020 GASGAS TXT RACING line-up, GASGAS Motorcycles are pleased to confirm the availability of the TXT GP range. The factory edition, flagship trial machines feature an extensive list of upgraded and premium components to ensure optimum performance. GASGAS TXT GP models available now at dealers

Top-tier models with factory parts

Limited run of 550 units globally Using the experience and know-how earned from 15 successful FIM Trial World Championship campaigns, each GASAGAS TXT GP model is designed and built to deliver uncompromised performance when used on the most challenging terrain. Providing riders with everything they need to perform at the very highest level, all TXT GP models feature parts used on the official GASGAS Factory Racing machine of Jorge Casales. Available in four capacities – 300cc, 280cc, 250cc and 125cc – TXT GP models deliver the proven stability, accurate steering, minimal weight and smooth, controllable power attributed to all GASGAS machines. Fitted with premium suspension components, a carbon fibre airbox, factory racing graphics and many other technical highlights, GASGAS TXT GP models allow riders to excel no matter how difficult the competition. All parts featured on TXT GP machines are available for purchase from official GASGAS Motorcycles dealers, for use on all TXT RACING models. For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your local authorized GASGAS Motorcycle dealer.