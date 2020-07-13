Redesigned YZ250F, Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions Headline Yamaha’s Latest Model Launch

Yamaha Motor Canada today announced a major 2021 motorcycle model release that includes many returning favourites plus a redesigned YZ250F, updated YZ450FX and exciting new Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions of the YZ450F and YZ250F.

YZ250F

With a thoroughly refined engine, revised frame, new suspension settings, new brakes and more, the YZ250F is ready to continue dominating the competition with the best balance of power and handling. Increased mid- to top-end and peak power were achieved while retaining class-leading low-end torque. Cornering performance, traction, and bump absorption were all addressed. With smoother chassis movement, the rider is able to make the most of the engine’s exceptional power with greater confidence.

The release of the 2021 YZ250F comes hot on the heels of Dylan Ferrandis winning his second straight AMA Supercross West 250SX Championship. Availability at Canadian dealerships is slated for October. Both the next-generation Team Yamaha Blue and the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition carry an MSRP of $9,699.

YZ450FX

The YZ450FX, Yamaha’s open-class cross country weapon, sees many of the updates made to the YZ450F last year. This includes a refined, more efficient engine, redesigned frame with all-new flex characteristics, updated suspension settings and more. Cornering performance, traction and bump reaction were optimized to give the rider the confidence to push harder in any off-road condition. The end result is a new YZ450FX that delivers increased power with more controllable, linear acceleration and lightweight handling characteristics that mimic the YZ250FX.

The 2021 YZ450FX will be available at Canadian Yamaha dealers in October with an MSRP of $10,899.

Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions

Also new for 2021, the YZ250F and YZ450F will be offered in special Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition colour options, pairing Yamaha’s legendary YZ performance with a new, race-team-inspired aesthetic. YZ enthusiasts can now get that factory look whether lined up at the starting gate or practicing at the local track. Availability is scheduled for the fall of 2020.

Exclusive Power Tuner App

Racers can adjust their engine performance straight from their phone using the onboard wireless connectivity through the industry’s only free of charge complete tuning system, which is highlighted by the Yamaha Power Tuner App. Racers can adjust engine mapping and then choose between two user-defined ECU maps on the fly via the handlebar mounted dual-mode engine map switch. Available on the 2021 YZ450FX, YZ450F, YZ250FX and YZ250F.

Returning Models

Today’s launch also includes the return of the YZ65, YZ85, YZ125 and YZ250 two-stroke motocross models as well as the YZ250FX, YZ250X and YZ125X cross country racers. All of these models showcase the next-generation Yamaha Racing Blue colour and graphics to further accentuate the advances of the YZ series. Rounding out Yamaha’s major early summer release are the returning TT-R230, TT-R125, TT-R110, TT-R50 and PW50 off-road recreation models, plus the XT250 and TW200 dual sport bikes in fresh new graphics for the 2021 model year.

YZ250F: New for 2021

All-new cylinder head with an improved intake port shape and new camshaft profiles

New airbox and intake tract

Updated ECU

New silencer

Updated transmission and shift cam, revised clutch design

Improved water pump impeller

Updated lightweight aluminum, bilateral beam frame with new engine mounts

Retuned speed-sensitive damping in the KYB fully adjustable coil spring-type fork

Revised damping characteristics in the KYB fully adjustable link-type rear suspension

New top triple clamp, handlebar mounts, and front axle

Lighter front and rear brake calipers, redesigned brake discs, larger brake pad surface area

YZ450FX: New for 2021

All-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape and steeper valve angles

Higher-compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod

Smoother shifting transmission

more efficient crank breather system to decrease pumping losses

Latest lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame with all-new flex characteristics

New engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle

Enhanced compression and rebound characteristics in the fully adjustable KYB suspension

Newly designed front brake caliper, brake pads and front and rear disc.

For more information, visit https://www.yamaha-motor.ca.