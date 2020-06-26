KTM’S E-MOBILITY RANGE REACHES NEW RIDERS WITH 2020 KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC ELECTRIC BALANCE BIKES

Introducing the 2020 KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes. Joining the advanced electrically-powered 2021 KTM SX-E 5 and KTM FREERIDE E-XC, 2020 KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYCs will enhance KTM’s e-mobility lineup and continue to grow the sport of motorcycling.

KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to join forces with STACYC, Inc. in its mission to create the next generation of riders by introducing the 2020 KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes. To be sold exclusively through authorized KTM dealers, this co-branded venture with STACYC supports KTM’s philosophy of growing the sport of motorcycling by providing an entry level two-wheeler to the youngest of riders.

The KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with little or no experience on a balance bike. With 12” wheels and a low 13” seat height, it allows riders to learn to push, balance or coast with confidence before graduating to the 3-level powered mode. Featuring a new high-output brushless motor for 2020, the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 16eDRIVE is the clear choice for slightly taller riders or those with more experience. It features more power, larger 16” wheels and an increased 17” seat height. Both models offer quick charging and roughly 30-60 minutes of run-time for an exceptional amount of fun, along with hours of hand-eye coordination, balance and outdoor exercise.

STACYC electric balance bikes offer a unique opportunity to share the sport of motorcycling with the young riders of tomorrow. Once they’ve mastered balance and throttle control and are ready for a larger platform, KTM’s electric-powered SX-E 5 is the perfect next step on their riding journey with adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes. Following a successful debut in 2020, the KTM SX-E 5 has proven to bring upon an entirely new generation of competitive racing, which now begins with the youngest riders starting out on the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC electric balance bikes to focus on learning the basics before progressing onto a full-sized mini race bike.

On the other end of KTM’s e-mobility line is the full-sized KTM FREERIDE E-XC, a no-limits electric machine with a powerful state-of-the-art brushless electric motor, zero emissions and the latest KTM PowerPack with enhanced capacity. WP suspension helps keep things grounded, while energy recuperation technology means you’ll spend more time blasting across the toughest terrain in absolute silence. A new FORMULA brake system for 2021 features new calipers, master cylinders and a larger rear rotor to bring everything to a controlled stop with confidence.

KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes and the 2021 KTM SX-E 5 will be arriving in dealers this summer. Look for the 2021 KTM FREERIDE E-XC in dealers this fall.

For more information on the 2021 KTM E-Mobility line, please visit www.ktm.com/ca