Triumph releases all-new 2020 Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition

In December 2019, Triumph announced a new official partnership with EON Productions, revealing the dynamic action feature of Triumph motorcycles in the forthcoming 25th James Bond Film, No Time To Die .

To celebrate this iconic collaboration, Triumph, the premium British motorcycle brand, is proud to introduce the first ever official motorcycle directly linked to the Bond Franchise. The Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is an ultra-rare, limited edition Scrambler 1200 motorcycle featuring a unique 007 design scheme and limited to a production of just 250 models worldwide, with only 30 marked for the United States and 5 for Canada. This special Bond Edition motorcycle was inspired by the incredible custom Scrambler 1200 action vehicles featured in No Time To Die and has all of the top-specification Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE’s exceptional performance and capability, together with premium higher-value details.

Beautiful and unique James Bond design scheme Premium 007 bodywork, including: Beautiful exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding; Premium real leather seat with embroidered logo; Unique Bond TFT instrument startup screen. Distinctive 007 paint scheme inspired by the bike ridden by James Bond in the twenty-fifth film. Blacked-out finishes, including: Black anodized rear and high-level front mudguard; Elegant black forks; High-value engine badges with gold accents; Black powder coated swingarm and sprocket cover; Black anodized grab rail, sump guard and infills. Beautiful features and details, including: Fog lights with unique black anodized shrouds; Arrow silencer with carbon fiber end caps; Machined front brake reservoir; Black rear wheel adjusters; Stainless steel headlight grill.

Ultra-rare limited edition 250 worldwide production Each with a numbered edition plaque and unique badging Special Bond handover pack

All of the Scrambler 1200 XE exceptional performance & capability Thrilling twin-powered performance – 90 PS / 89 BHP @ 7,400 rpm & 110 Nm / 81.1 LBFT @ 3,950 rpm Category-dominating capability Class-leading state-of-the-art technology, specification and equipment Breathtaking Scrambler style



The new Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is available to order in markets around the world from today.