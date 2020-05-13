The Yamaha Ténéré 700 Has Landed in Canada

The first shipment of Canadian-spec 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700s have arrived in Canada and are being delivered to dealers across the country. Customers who placed a deposit at the onset of the Ténéré 700 Early Deposit Program will receive priority delivery in the coming days and weeks, though a few fortunate customers on the west coast have already picked theirs up.

Despite the global challenges faced due to COVID-19, Yamaha was able to continue production at its factory in Iwata, Japan and ultimately deliver the first Canadian Ténéré 700 units ahead of the original “summer 2020” timing communicated last year. A second shipment for remaining early-deposit customers is slated for the summer.

The all-new 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700 is a lightweight, versatile, no-compromise adventure bike with decades of rally history and Dakar success behind it. Equipped with the successful CP2 689 cc inline-twin engine and a completely new chassis, the Ténéré 700 is designed to deliver class-leading handling and agility in the dirt and high-speed, long-distance performance on the road. From its rally-inspired styling and ergonomics to the long-travel suspension and switchable ABS, the Ténéré 700 is built to uphold the legacy of its namesake.