KTM Canada announces KTM 390 Adventure

KTM Canada is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated KTM 390 ADVENTURE, the next step in KTM’s incredibly versatile ADVENTURE lineup. As an introduction to the world of light off-roading and wider adventure touring, this motorcycle is a pure class-leader, combining the most powerful single in the segment with unmatched technology. The new KTM 390 ADVENTURE has harnessed the attributes and DNA from the popular and highly rated KTM 790 ADVENTURE, as well as the development information gleaned from nearly two decades of Dakar Rally success. A light, agile and confidence-inspiring entry model for riders looking to discover the world of adventure riding, this motorcycle offers added versatility for touring and light offroading. Using elements of the KTM 390 DUKE as a base, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE offers proximity to the feeling and performance found at the root of the all-conquering KTM 450 RALLY but with efficiency and comfort as part of the package. A state-of-the-art, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke 373.2 cc engine powers this agile machine perfectly into KTM’s world of ADVENTURE. The engine is equipped with an electric starter and achieves impressive peak power with incredibly punchy torque. Twin overhead camshafts, four valves and electronic fuel injection are integral to the KTM 390 ADVENTURE’s outstanding power and together with a balancer shaft, deliver an incredibly smooth ride for all-day touring. Next-level rider aids include lean-angle-sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) paired with a class-leading PASC slipper clutch to keep the power to ground while pushing limits on or off the asphalt. The low-maintenance, high-performance engine is housed in a flex and weight optimized chassis fitted with premium, adjustable WP APEX suspension offering 170 mm of travel in the front and 177 mm in the rear. Bringing this machine to a stop is easy with the BYBRE brake calipers, two-channel ABS system administered by BOSCH software and the standard OFFROAD ABS mode. Its versatile ergonomics, smooth power delivery and innovative technology all come together in a comfortable, lightweight package built for those wanting to fit more adventure into their daily lives. FEATURES ENGINE Class-leading power-to-weight ratio

PASC slipper clutch

Ride-by-Wire system

State-of-the-art engine management with EFI system

Oversized radiator ELECTRONICS Lean-angle-sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC)

Cornering ABS

OFFROAD ABS

TFT Display

KTM MY RIDE

Optional Quickshifter+ SUSPENSION Fully adjustable WP APEX front fork

Adjustable WP APEX shock absorber CHASSIS Steel trellis frame

Signature diecast swingarm

Cutting-edge BYBRE brakes

Standard engine guards

Robust cast wheels with CONTINENTAL TKC 70 tires ERGONOMICS Minimal, slim bodywork

Two-piece seat

Tapered aluminium handlebars with off-road bend

Low, accessible seat height

Off-road foot pegs with rubber inserts The 2020 KTM 390 ADVENTURE is slated to arrive in Canadian KTM dealerships in May. For more information on the 2020 model lineup and to view a complete list of KTM dealerships, please visit https://www.ktm.com/ca-en/