Triumph Street Triple RS will feature in the ‘Birds of Prey’ movie

Triumph Motorcycles is proud to announce a global partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures in support of the upcoming feature Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, releasing February 2020.

In the film, Huntress rides an aggressive, stylish black Triumph Street Triple RS—an integral part of her badass character! Out for revenge against those who wronged her family, she has Gotham City’s top mob boss, and others, in her sights, and her crossbow trained on them.

The film contains several action scenes featuring motorcycle performances, stunts, and dynamic riding.

About the film

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

In the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane, TV’s “Fargo”) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBO’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (Fearless, Pitch Perfect 2) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (Argo, TV’s “Sharp Objects”) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, the “Trainspotting” films) as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a Clubhouse Pictures Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Opening in theatres beginning on 7th February 2020, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About the motorcycle

Triumph’s Street Triple RS, is a top specification motorcycle, widely regarded as the category leading, ultimate performance street bike.

The Street Triple’s unique blend of attributes, make it; light, fast, fun, agile and stylish – the Street Triple has been a game-changing bike in the motorcycle world since its launch with an incredibly distinctive character, thrilling triple engine, yet retaining real accessibility to many riders the world over.

It redefined the middleweight sports category, establishing itself as the first choice for its combination of aggressive looks, light intuitive handling, thrilling power delivery, and its unique triple soundtrack. The Street Triple’s original bad-ass looks were derived from the original street fighter movement, and the current generation is a modern interpretation of this iconic styling with a much more aggressive, angular and minimalist look.

Featuring the exhilarating 765cc engine, the Street Triple became the lightest bike in class, with all new state-of-the-art technology, high specification chassis and Triumph’s signature exceptional standard of finish and detailing.