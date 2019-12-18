KTM unveils new adventure, street and MX models at 2020 Motorcycle Shows

Following the exciting North American reveal of the 790 ADVENTURE R at The Motorcycle Shows in Canada in 2019, KTM Canada will be introducing the much anticipated 390 ADVENTURE at the upcoming 2020 shows. KTM will continue to DUKE out the competition by unveiling the all-new, re-designed, re-engineered 2020 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R in addition to displaying additional Duke family members; Duke 390 and Duke 790.KTM will be showcasing its dominant position in the Off-Road and MX segments by displaying the Championship proven line-up consisting of the 2020 450 SX-F Factory Edition and the 2020 500 EXC-F 6DAYS. In 2020 KTM is leading the charge in e-technology and accessibility and for that will be proud to have the 2020 SX-E5 on display at the booth. Visitors will be able to browse KTM’s Powerwear and Powerparts collections as the newest apparel and accessories line will be on display. Several bikes in the booth will be oufitted with the latest KTM Powerparts available. In addition to viewing all KTM motorcycles, there will also be an impressive showcase of WP Suspension PRO COMPONENTS. These products include XACT Pro suspension for MX, XPLOR Pro suspension for Enduro and Adventure and APEX Pro for street models. These upgraded suspension components are available for a wide range of motorcycles and are designed to help the rider GET IN FRONT! KTM CANADA 2020 TRADESHOW SCHEDULE For 2020, KTM Canada will participate in all 6 MMIC shows. Calgary ——————————-January 10 – 12, 2020

Edmonton —————————-January 17 – 19, 2020

Vancouver —————————January 24 – 26, 2020

Quebec ——————————–February 7 – 9, 2020

Toronto ——————————–February 21 – 23, 2020

Montreal ——————————-February 28 – March 1, 2020 If you’re planning to attend one of the MMIC Motorcycle Shows throughout Canada, please stop by the KTM display. To stay up to speed and remain READY TO RACE, follow us on Instagram at @ktm_canada and Facebook at KTM Canada or check us out at www.ktm.com/ca-en/ .