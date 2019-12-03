Triumph Motorcycles releases new Tiger 900

Designed to set a new category benchmark for maximum adventure in every ride, Triumph’s new Tiger 900 is completely transformed with an all-new, more responsive 900cc triple engine, an incredible standard of specification, new state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology, and an aggressive new Tiger style and attitude. The new Tiger 900 range now makes more torque, more power and is lighter than previous Tiger models, making these the most capable, agile and dynamic middleweight Adventure bikes available.

A new name for a whole new generation Tiger 900 – The new road-focused Tiger, with a major step forward in capability and style Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro – Tuned for even more urban adventure, genuine long distance travel and everything in between Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro – Transformed for maximum off-road adventure and road-focused capability and comfort

All-new more responsive 900cc triple engine with innovative new configuration New higher-capacity 900cc triple engine 10% more torque than the Tiger 800 model, peaking at 64 LB-FT at 7,250rpm More power across the entire rev range, with 9% more in the mid-range New unique 1, 3, 2 firing order for greater character and feel Category-leading acceleration More characterful and distinctive soundtrack

All-new benchmark-setting ride from a lighter Adventure bike New lightweight modular frame with bolt-on rear subframe and pillion hangers New tailored high-specification suspension set-up tuned for maximum road and off-road capability, with best-in-class electronic RSU (GT Pro only) New category-leading top-specification Brembo Stylema ® monobloc brakes Large 5.3-gallon fuel tank for advanced touring capability

All-new state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology New class-leading 7-inch TFT instruments (GT & GT Pro, Rally & Rally Pro only) New integrated My Triumph connectivity system (GT Pro & Rally Pro only) New optimized cornering ABS and optimized cornering traction control, controlled by an Inertial Measurement Unit (GT & GT Pro, Rally & Rally Pro only) Up to six riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Rider, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro New Triumph Shift Assist, Triumph’s proprietary up and down quickshifter (GT Pro & Rally Pro only) New all-LED lighting with distinctive light pattern New secure mobile phone storage with USB charging

All-new aggressive Tiger style with a dominant adventure-focused stance The new benchmark for finish and detailing New premium bodywork with new colors and graphics

Accessible and adaptable Available Tiger 900 GT Low Ride Height version with unique suspension and lower seat Adjustable seat height (0.78 in) on all Tiger 900 models

65+ dedicated Tiger 900 accessories to complement your adventure Accessories for added comfort, protection and capability, plus all-new luggage Two new inspiration kits: Trekker kit showcases the accessory options that add even greater touring capability Expedition kit showcases the extensive off-road focused accessories available, including new rugged panniers

