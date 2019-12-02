Avon Tyres launches new hypersport and track tyres

Avon Tyres has launched three new tyres: the road-focused 3D Ultra Evo hypersport and the track-focused 3D ULTRA XTREME SLICK and XTREME RAIN RACER tyres.

Designed, developed and manufactured in the UK, the 3D ULTRA XTREME SLICK and XTREME RAIN RACER tyres are designed specifically for track day enthusiasts and club level competitions, offering enhanced grip and longevity, while the 3D Ultra Evo is a road-going extension of the range, replacing the 3D Ultra Sport.

Significant development work has been carried out at the Cooper Tire Europe Technical Centre in Melksham, UK; the 3D ULTRA XTREME SLICK is a brand new tyre, the 3D Ultra Evo boasts a compound upgrade, while the XTREME RAIN RACER is a proven wet-weather product from Avon Tyres’ racing division.

Dominic Clifford, Global Avon Motorcycle Manager, said, “Avon Tyres is synonymous with on track performance. By introducing the 3D Ultra Evo, 3D ULTRA XTREME SLICK and XTREME RAIN RACER, we will take our offering to the next level. We cannot wait to see these tyres on the road and on the track in 2020.”