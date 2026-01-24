TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING PARTNERS WITH 5.11® FOR ITS US-BASED RACING PROGRAM

Triumph Factory Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with 5.11, the global leader in purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear. As part of the exciting agreement, 5.11 will be the official clothing supplier for Triumph’s AMA SuperMotocross World Championship effort.

Known for its innovation, performance, and durability, 5.11 will outfit the US-based team with a full range of clothing throughout the 2026 season. The partnership ensures that both riders and team personnel are equipped with high-quality apparel designed to perform in the toughest conditions, from sub-zero temperatures to relentless heavy rain.

Sharing a focus on performance and pushing boundaries, 5.11 and Triumph Factory Racing are perfectly aligned. This new collaboration underlines Triumph’s commitment to only partnering with premium brands that fully support and play a vital role in the team’s racing operation.

“Our partnership with Triumph is rooted in shared values and a deep respect for craftsmanship. Both brands are built by people who believe authenticity isn’t something you claim, it’s something you live, especially when the environment is demanding and the gear must earn its place,” said Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11.

With the 2026 season now well underway, the team’s partnership with 5.11 will ensure both comfort and professionalism for the squad at every stop on the racing calendar.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“We are really pleased to be welcoming 5.11 as a partner of the SuperMotocross team. This is a new and exciting relationship, and we’re proud to have them on board, not least because of the premium quality products that they have provided for all our team personnel and riders. Racing throughout the season can take us to lots of different conditions where it’s really important to be comfortable and have the right clothing on for the job, so we can just focus on doing what we need to do. With their knowledge of creating products for the toughest conditions, we know we are completely covered and our new teamwear looks great too. I’d like to say a big thanks to 5.11 for partnering with us and I’m excited to be working with them.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles

“It’s critical to ensure that our SuperMotocross team has the right gear to wear so they are comfortable and protected on race weekends, no matter what the weather throws at them.

5.11’s reputation for producing premium quality clothing and footwear, used by the highest levels of the police and armed forces, means the team is in safe hands. The shared values of 5.11 and Triumph mean that we will both use this space to push the boundaries of the possible. I’m incredibly excited we are able to bring a new partner into the sport, and share with them the exciting world of off-road racing.”

Source : Triumph Racing