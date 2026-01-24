Go the distance: The 2026 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid

The highly anticipated Ténéré 700 World Raid has landed in Canada. The perfect choice for riders who want to take on the longest, most challenging journeys, the Ténéré 700 World Raid is ready to go further with exquisite hardware, premium components and the latest technology, elevating long-distance adventure-tourers to new heights.

POWER AND CONTROL

The heart of any bike is its engine, and the one that powers the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid is nothing short of legendary. The latest iteration of Yamaha’s widely acclaimed 689cc CP2 twin engine now offers even more linear and useable torque and precise control to make it better suited to adventures both on- and offroad.

No matter how perfectly delivered, power is only useful when it’s controlled, and to make sure that the right amount of power is transferred to the ground at any given time, the Ténéré 700 World Raid is equipped with a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). It constantly measures the machine’s acceleration and angular velocity in the pitch, roll and yaw directions to determine the forces affecting the bike. This data works in sync with the lean-sensitive Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) and ABS/Brake Control system of the machine, and helps new or less experienced riders to gain confidence quickly, and experienced riders to get the most out of the machine with control and comfort.

The lean-sensitive TCS and SCS both use data from the IMU to adjust the engine power and control the amount of traction and slide the rider has selected to use. Both systems feature three modes – STREET, OFF ROAD and OFF – to give riders the option to select the level of system support, and to achieve optimum levels of traction and slide whether riding on- or offroad.

BUILT TO GO FURTHER

The 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid makes long-distance adventures not only possible, but more exhilarating and comfortable too. Revised ergonomics and useful technology help the rider stay in top form on long rides, while the large dual fuel tanks ensure the ride is not cut short.

The key to the World Raid’s ability to keep going is the new fuel tank assembly, which consists of two side-mounted connected aluminium fuel tanks providing a total capacity of 23 litres (+7 litres compared to the Ténéré 700), and providing around 500km of range.

Having two separate tanks reduces the effect of fuel movement, improving handling and stability. The low position of the fuel pump in the left side tank also contributes to a more centralised weight distribution.

For added comfort during highway cruising, the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid is equipped with Cruise Control (adjustable in increments of 1km/h and 10km/h from third gear onwards). There is also a Speed Limiter to make sticking to speed limits effortless.

ROAD OR OFF-ROAD – YOU DECIDE

Embracing Yamaha’s off-road heritage, the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid is ready to take on any terrain, straight out of the box. The dedicated Explorer ride mode and offroad settings for rider aids help you negotiate any surface with confidence, while the upgraded frame and suspension ensure great feel and precise control offroad.

The fully adjustable KYB suspension package provides better control and comfort in demanding offroad conditions as well as improved performance in absorbing bumps and potholes on the road.

The forks feature large 46mm diameter inner tubes, up from 43mm, but the total weight of the front fork assembly remains the same as before. With Kashima coating, friction and abrasion have been minimised, and revised spring and damping specifications improve shock absorption and tyre contact with the ground, resulting in greater rider comfort and confidence. In extreme riding situations, the risk of the suspension bottoming is also reduced. The forks are also equipped with a preload adjustability.

The fully adjustable linked-type KYB Monocross rear suspension provides improved performance in demanding offroad conditions thanks to the 106mm shock stroke and a specifically designed arm relay and connecting rod contribute to more progressive suspension. To optimise performance, oil and air are kept separate to prevent mixing for more consistent damping. The oil chamber is pressurized to prevent negative pressure from bubbles when the shock absorber is extended.

The Ténéré 700 World Raid’s wheel travel (230mm front, 220mm rear) is 20mm longer both front and rear than the standard Ténéré 700.

The ground clearance is 255mm measured at the engine guard, which is 15mm more than the Ténéré 700 offers.

The 16-step adjustable steering damper provides a wide range of feel and feedback to the rider, with the option to dial up damping for more support in offroad riding. The impact of riding in ruts, bouncing over potholes or experiencing strong side winds is transmitted to the handlebars more gently, resulting in better rider comfort and confidence, and reduced fatigue on long adventure trips.

TRAVEL IN STYLE

The premium 6.3-inch full-colour TFT display is vertically positioned to offer best visibility for the rider whether sitting or standing. The display offers three theme options – STREET, EXPLORER and RAID – focusing on specific information to best suit different riding styles and environments.

Key information is displayed in all themes, including speed, engine rpm, fuel level, average fuel consumption, gearshift indicator, coolant temperature, ambient temperature, ODO, trip meter and time.

With analogue elements, the STREET theme is the closest to the classic Ténéré look.

The EXPLORER theme is crafted for offroad riding with all the essential information accessible at a single glance in a refined and modern dynamic digital style, blending aesthetic appeal with practical functionality for an enhanced and intuitive riding experience.

The RAID theme includes two large trip meters in a roadbook-inspired design. With the Joystick button, trip meter corrections can be made quickly, for instance when doing a road book event.

The 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid connects with your phone, making calls, messages, emails and music available to select through the left handlebar switches, and visible on the TFT screen.

To help keep your phone and other electronic accessories charged even on longer journeys, a USB-C port is conveniently located on the right side of the cockpit, protected by a waterproof cap.

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives Ténéré 700 riders the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media. MyRide also allows users to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

The colour options for the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid are Redline White and Midnight Black.

Returning Models

The Ténéré 700 returns for 2026 maintaining updates from 2025 and will be available in Team Yamaha Blue, Frozen Titanium, and Sky Blue.

