TRIUMPH UNVEILS SPECIAL EDITION TIGERS: ALPINE AND DESERT

Triumph introduces striking new Alpine and Desert Editions across the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 ranges offering enhanced specification and increased value

Proven Tiger capability, increased specification, new striking paint schemes, and exclusive Alpine Edition and Desert Edition graphics

The Tiger 1200 Special Editions now include Blind Spot and Lane change assist technologies, along with heated rider and passenger seats

For the first time on Triumph adventure motorcycles, an Akrapovič silencer will be fitted as standard to both Tiger 900 Special Editions

The Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine Edition gains engine guards and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert Edition gains fuel tank guards for added off-road protection

Enhanced specification at a compelling price, in stores beginning January 2026

Triumph Motorcycles unveils a new range of Alpine and Desert Special Edition Tiger models; eye-catching adventure motorcycles designed to conquer two of the world’s most challenging and diverse environments.

Inspired by Alpine air and desert flare, the new Special Editions are available across both the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 platforms, featuring an enhanced specification, distinctive paint schemes with exclusive graphics, all at a compelling price.

Born to explore snow-capped summits, the Alpine Edition is based on the road-focused GT Pro, incorporating enhanced rider-focused technology and new peak-inspired paint schemes. The Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine Edition is finished in Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black with Aegean Blue accents, while the Tiger 1200 GT Pro is offered in two striking Alpine colorways, tailored for riders seeking refined touring performance with a bold visual identity.

Bred to tackle sun-scorched dunes, the Desert Edition is based on the class-leading Rally Pro, and styled to emphasize the Tiger’s renowned off-road capability. Featuring premium component upgrades and advanced technologies, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert Edition comes in Urban Grey and Sapphire Black with bold Baja Orange accents. The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Desert Edition is available in two unique paint schemes, delivering a compelling blend of rugged performance, and distinctive styling for riders exploring varied terrain.

From navigating tight switchbacks in alpine passes to powering through endless stretches of sand, the Alpine and Desert Special Editions also deliver new levels of specification at a highly competitive price.

For the first time on a Triumph adventure motorcycle, a premium Akrapovič silencer will come fitted as standard on both Tiger 900 models. The GT Pro Alpine Edition also gains engine protection bars, while the Rally Pro Desert Edition also gains fuel tank protection bars for added off-road durability. For riders seeking extra comfort or confidence, an accessory heated, or low seat is available.

The Tiger 1200 Special Editions have been upgraded with heated rider and pillion seats, Blind Spot Assist, and Lane Change Assist, which are now included as standard for the first time on Triumph’s 5.3 gallon (20-liter) models.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“The Alpine and Desert Editions have all the capability you’d expect from a Tiger with a distinctive and purposeful design, and enhanced specification. They are a celebration of the epic adventures undertaken by our customers, riding their Tigers through the snowy peaks and rolling dunes. What truly sets these Special Editions apart, is the exceptional value for money they offer for riders looking for their next adventure motorcycle. As well as the class-leading quality, attention to detail, and triple powered performance our customers expect from Triumph, they now get even more style, tech and capability as standard.”

ENHANCED STYLE AND PRESENCE

First introduced in 2020 on the Tiger 1200 XRx and XCx, the Alpine and Desert concepts return for 2026 with a striking new vision. Reimagined for riders who seek brighter adventures and thrive on pushing boundaries, these Special Editions feature new logos representing peaks and dunes, injecting fresh energy into Triumph’s adventure line-up.

The new Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions amplify the bikes’ assertive character with a design that’s both bold and purposeful. Every element, from the signature beak and cockpit to the sculpted side panels and narrow standover, plus additional protection bars, has been crafted to reinforce its adventure-ready stance.

The Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine Edition stands out with a crisp Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black color scheme, enhanced by striking Aegean Blue accents. Key design features include Sapphire Black front mudguard supports, beak, tank end panel, and radiator cowl, complemented by a Snowdonia White fuel tank and seat panel. A bright Aegean Blue rear radiator cowl adds a vivid contrast, echoing the matching tones found in the exclusive Alpine Edition graphics, which are inspired by dramatic mountain contours. Completing the look is a Matte Phantom Black grab rack.

In contrast, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert Edition delivers a striking Urban Grey and Sapphire Black combination, punctuated by bold Baja Orange highlights. The beak, tank end panel, and radiator cowl finisher are finished in Sapphire Black, while the Urban Grey fuel tank and seat panel and Baja Orange rear radiator cowl add visual punch. Unique Desert Edition graphics with Baja Orange accents, enhance the bike’s rugged aesthetic, perfectly complementing its off-road capability.

Each Tiger 1200 Special Edition offers a choice of two dynamic paint schemes, designed to reflect the spirit of adventure and individuality. Whether inspired by Alpine peaks or desert landscapes, these bold colorways bring a fresh visual energy to Triumph’s flagship adventure model.

The primary Tiger 1200 GT Pro Alpine Edition is available in Satin Crystal White & Matte Metallic Grey, with Caspian Blue accents across the tank, side panels, and the new mountain-inspired graphic. A Satin Sapphire Black fuel tank is paired with a Satin Crystal White tank panel, high mudguard upper, and radiator panel, while a Matte Metallic Grey cockpit finisher and grab rack add contrast. A GT Pro graphic in Granite and Sapphire Black stretches boldly across the tank. Completing the design, the Alpine Edition logo is discreetly positioned on the battery box, featuring Caspian Blue accents that echo the overall color scheme.

For those seeking a more vivid alternative, the Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition is also offered in Ash Grey with Intense Orange. This paint scheme pairs a Satin Sapphire Black fuel tank with Ash Grey detailing on the tank panel, high mudguard upper, and radiator panel, complemented by a Matte Metallic Grey cockpit finisher and grab rack. A GT Pro graphic in Granite and Sapphire Black adds visual impact, while the Alpine Edition logo stands out on the battery box with Intense Orange accents, tying together the bold color palette with a cohesive and striking identity.

The Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Desert Edition is available in two bold colorways, each designed to reflect the spirit of exploration and off-road capability. The first option pairs Satin Granite with Triumph Performance Yellow, creating a rugged yet eye-catching aesthetic. A Satin Sapphire Black fuel tanks and radiator panel are complemented with a Satin Granite high mudguard and tank panel, while a Matte Phantom Black cockpit finisher and grab rack add subtle contrast. A Rally Pro graphic in Graphite and Crystal White stretches across the tank, and the Desert Edition logo is discreetly positioned on the battery box, featuring Triumph Performance Yellow accents that echo the scheme’s adventurous tone.

For a cleaner yet equally commanding look, the Desert Edition is also offered in Crystal White & Red. This colorway features a Crystal White high mudguard upper, radiator panel, and tank panel, paired with a Satin Sapphire Black fuel tank and a Matte Phantom Black cockpit finisher and grab rack. The Rally graphic in Sapphire Black with Korosi Red and Cinder Red accents, adds a dynamic edge, while the Desert Edition logo on the battery box is on a Korosi Red and Cinder Red background, reinforcing the bike’s bold and purposeful stance.

LED lighting and a distinctive light signature not only enhance visibility but also add to the Tiger’s confident attitude and imposing road presence, reinforcing its bold and purposeful design.

TRIPLE POWERED PERFORMANCE

At the heart of every Tiger lies Triumph’s unique triple engine with a T-plane crank, delivering the character and tractability of a twin at low revs, combined with the thrilling top-end performance of a triple. This distinctive setup ensures smooth mid-range acceleration and precise torque delivery, giving riders confidence and control across a wide range of riding conditions.

The Tiger 900 sets the benchmark in the middleweight adventure category, powered by an 888cc triple engine producing 106.5 bhp (108 PS) at 9,500 rpm and 66.4 ft lb (90 Nm) of torque at 6,850 rpm. Its responsive power delivery, excellent engine efficiency, and Euro 5+ compliance make it ideal for both long-distance touring and technical off-road riding, offering the perfect balance of performance and practicality.

For those seeking ultimate performance, the Tiger 1200 delivers a class-leading 148 hp (150PS) peak power at 9,000rpm and 95 ft lb (130Nm) of torque at 7,000rpm. Its T-Plane Crank 1-3-2 firing order contributes to a smooth and effortless ride, while the low-down torque and high-end power make it the perfect engine for serious adventure riders. Fully compliant with Euro 5+ regulations, it offers the ideal balance of power, control, and refinement.

ALL ROAD CAPABILITY

The Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 are designed for strength, control, and durability. All models feature twin-sided cast aluminum swingarms for stability and precision, paired with high-performance braking systems using Brembo components for superior stopping power, while the damped handlebar mounting system enhances long-distance comfort. The Rally Pro Desert Editions also include spoked wheels with tubeless tires for rugged versatility, ensuring confidence on mixed terrain.

On the Tiger 900, suspension is tailored to each variant’s purpose. The Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine Edition uses Marzocchi 1.77 in (45 mm) upside-down forks with manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, offering 7.09 in (180 mm) travel, while the Rally Pro Desert Edition steps up to Showa 1.77 in (45 mm) upside-down forks with 9.45 in (240 mm) travel for demanding off-road conditions. Rear suspension mirrors this approach, with Marzocchi units on the GT Pro Alpine, and Showa units on the Rally Pro Desert, delivering 6.69 in (170 mm) and 9.45 in (240 mm) travel respectively.

Braking is handled by twin 12.60 in (320 mm) front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single 10.04 in (255 mm) rear disc, complemented by Metzeler Tourance™ Next tires on the GT Pro Alpine, and Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tires on the Rally Pro Desert for all-terrain grip.

The Tiger 1200 has Showa semi-active suspension across all variants, offering 7.87 in (200 mm) travel front and rear for exceptional comfort and control. A lightweight “Tri-Link” aluminum swingarm adds strength and stability, while braking performance is maximized by twin 12.60 in (320 mm) front discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a 11.10 in (282 mm) rear disc with Brembo caliper. Wheels are spoked and tubeless, sized at 21 in front and 18 in rear, fitted with Bridgestone A41 tires on the GT Pro Alpine, and Metzeler Karoo Street tires on the Rally Pro Desert for optimum performance on all-road adventures.

COMFORT, CONTROL AND CONFIDENCE

Across all the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 Special Editions, riders benefit from extra features designed to enhance comfort, control, and confidence.

Every Tiger includes Triumph Shift Assist for seamless gear changes and a full-color 7” TFT instrument display with MyTriumph Connectivity for clear and intuitive information. The GT Pro Alpine and Rally Pro Desert models provide five and six riding modes respectively, with the Rally Pro Desert adding an Off-Road Pro mode for advanced terrain handling.

Both Tiger 900 Special Editions have the option of upgrading to a heated or low seat, making the Tiger 900 ideal for riders seeking versatility and durability across road and all-road environments.

The Tiger 1200 Special Editions elevate rider-focused technology and protection further. Both Editions now feature heated rider and passenger seats for added comfort.

All Tiger 1200 models feature the Active Preload Reduction feature, which in addition to the adjustable seat height can lower the bike by up to 20mm when coming to a stop, and the new Special Editions also gain the Triumph Blind Spot Radar system as standard, developed in partnership with Continental. Blind Spot Assist uses a rear facing radar to let the rider know when another vehicle is in their blind spot, and Lane Change Assist, which gives a more prominent warning if the rider indicates to change lane while a vehicle is approaching.

MAKE IT YOUR OWN

The new Special Editions deliver an impressive level of specification, bringing premium features into the standard package for each of the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 models, and an unrivalled ownership proposition. Backed by a two-year unlimited mileage warranty the Tiger 900 has a 6,000-mile service interval, while the shaft-driven Tiger 1200 has a class-leading 10,000-mile service interval and a three-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions offer a complete range of over 50 accessories to enhance touring capability and rider comfort. Riders can choose between two premium luggage options, Trekker or Expedition panniers, designed for durability and convenience on long journeys.

The accessory range also includes comfort upgrades and additional protection features, all covered by the same warranty as the Tiger, ensuring peace of mind.

Available to order now at Triumph dealerships, with prices starting at $17,495 USD and $20,395 CAD. Motorcycles will arrive in dealerships beginning January 2026. For more details or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.

Market Model Price Canada Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine $20,395 Canada Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert $21,295 Canada Tiger 1200 GT Pro Alpine $24,995 Canada Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Desert $25,995 USA Tiger 900 GT Pro Alpine $17,495 USA Tiger 900 Rally Pro Desert $17,995 USA Tiger 1200 GT Pro Alpine $21,895 USA Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Desert $22,995

Source: Triumph