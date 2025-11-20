Royal Albert Hall announces a creative collaboration with Royal Enfield

An original musical composition and film – ‘The Ballad of the Bullet’ – showcased at the global unveil of the Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025

In a landmark coming together of legacy, craft and creativity, the Royal Albert Hall has collaborated with Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, and London-based composer and multi-disciplinary artist Rushil Ranjan, for the creation of The Ballad of the Bullet – the official campaign film for the launch of the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650 motorcycle.

Rushil Ranjan, a Royal Enfield enthusiast, life-long rider and an artist who bridges the two cultures of motorcycling and music, composed the original score that translates the story of this legendary motorcycle into musical composition. For the first time in history, the Royal Albert Hall’s 154-year-old organ is paired with traditional Chenda and Paria drums from South India, creating a musical dialogue between grandeur and raw percussive energy. Including a Veena solo from fellow associate artist Abi Sampa, the piece reflects the historic connection between the two nations.

The campaign film was released at EICMA 2025 in celebration of the launch of the iconic Bullet in its new incarnation on the acclaimed 650cc platform. The film showcases the Bullet 650 placed on the stage of the Hall’s 5,272 seater auditorium while a group of classical musicians surround the motorcycle to perform on a range of instruments. The Ballad of the Bullet is a reinterpretation of the Bullet’s storied legacy, blending orchestral music with modern soundscapes to capture the spirit, emotion, and folklore that have defined the motorcycle for generations.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Royal Enfield, with our Associate Artist Rushil at the forefront of the collaboration. Rushil’s work masterfully blends traditional Indian culture with British orchestral aesthetics, reflecting the shared cultural and spiritual values that define Royal Enfield’s brand and vision. Rushil’s deep connection to the Royal Albert Hall and Royal Enfield shines through in this fabulous film, with both his personal appearance and cinematic score helping provide a truly celebratory launch of the Bullet 650. We’re thrilled to see where this collaboration will lead.”

Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, added “Royal Enfield’s global community is full of exceptional individuals and organisations that are constantly exploring new forms and expressions of motorcycling culture. The results of these quests and experiments are always spectacular – and this collaboration with the Royal Albert Hall is a beautiful example of this creative process. When two cultures, two storied institutions, and an iconic, old school machine are harmonised – magic is inevitable.”

Rushil Ranjan is a critically acclaimed, award-winning composer, arranger, and producer known for blending global classical traditions with contemporary orchestral music. As the creator of the Orchestral Qawwali Project, his work has earned him international acclaim and a reputation as one of the most prominent voices in modern composition, having performed at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Roundhouse and Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza.

Ranjan was announced as a Royal Albert Hall associate artist alongside Abi Sampa earlier this year. The two artists, who sold out the Hall with their groundbreaking Orchestral Qawwali Project last year, have already announced the first shows of their tenure, including a spectacular new collaboration with AR Rahman, titled Rangreza रंगरेज़ा, which will run across three dates in April 2026.

They will also work with the venue’s Engagement team to inspire music students, young people and community groups, and platform the next generation of artists.

The campaign film is available to watch now here.

Source: Royal Enfield