NEW PINNACLE FOR TRIUMPH’S STREET TRIPLE 765

Triumph introduces the new Street Triple 765 RX and Street Triple 765 Moto2TM Edition, setting an even higher benchmark for performance, capability and exclusivity

Features premium Öhlins NIX30 upside down forks offering a significant enhancement to the chassis, and clip-on bars providing more focused ergonomics

Striking and sporty livery with bold RX and exclusive Moto2TM branding

Limited to 1000 motorcycles worldwide, including 150 in the USA and 15 coming to Canada, the Moto2™ Edition features carbon fiber components and an individually numbered billet-machined top yoke

Street Triple 765 RX in stores from December 2025 with the Moto2TM edition arriving in March 2026

Triumph Motorcycles introduces two thrilling new additions to its acclaimed Street Triple line-up; the Street Triple 765 RX and the Street Triple 765 Moto2™ Edition. Evolving from the award-winning Street Triple 765 RS, these new models set an even higher benchmark for performance, exclusivity, and track-focused capability.

Available for one year only, the new Special Edition Street Triple 765 RX gets the full RX treatment to become the ultimate track weapon. Joining the lineup is the Street Triple 765 Moto2™ Edition — an ultra-exclusive model limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, including 150 for the U.S. and 15 for Canada. Designed for collectors and racing purists, it celebrates Triumph’s unique partnership with Moto2™. Both bikes deliver race-inspired enhancements that combine cutting-edge technology with exclusive, striking style.

Both models feature fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 front suspension for superior feedback and control on the track. This premium upgrade includes adjustable compression and rebound damping, preload adjustment, and 4.5-inch (115 mm) wheel travel, ensuring precise handling in every corner. The RX and Moto2™ Edition also sport clip-on handlebars, delivering a more aggressive, race-focused riding position that transforms the bike’s ergonomics for even more spirited riding.

The RX boasts a series of exclusive design details, including a precision-machined upper yoke, a laser-etched RX logo on the silencer, and a bespoke RX-branded seat. Its striking Matte Aluminum Silver finish is paired with a bold Diablo Red rear subframe and matching wheels, creating a dynamic, track-inspired aesthetic that commands attention. This distinctive scheme pays tribute to the original Street Triple 675 RX, honoring its iconic legacy.

The Moto2™ Edition introduces premium race-inspired details, including carbon fiber side panels, front mudguard, belly pan, and silencer end cap for a lightweight, high-tech finish. It features a bold Moto2™ embossed seat with a dimpled pattern for enhanced grip, a clear-lens rear light, and a laser-etched Moto2™ logo on the silencer. The striking Mineral Grey and Crystal White color scheme is complemented by a vibrant Triumph Performance Yellow rear subframe and matching rear wheel stripe, creating a distinctive, race-bred look. Each bike is individually numbered on a billet-machined top yoke, which also carries Moto2™ branding, positioned alongside a TFT display featuring a Moto2™-branded start-up screen, reinforcing its limited-edition status and collector appeal.

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “The success of the Speed Triple 1200 RX has demonstrated the appeal of a sports-focused naked motorcycle, combining precision handling with premium components in a way that resonates with riders who value performance and control. That’s why we are now applying the same ethos to the Street Triple family. The new Street Triple 765 RX delivers sharper geometry, premium components, and a specification that makes it equally at home on fast road rides and dedicated track sessions.”

“The Moto2 Edition is a celebration of our ongoing partnership with Moto2, which has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of our engine development. This bike gives fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own a slice of Moto2 action.”

THE RX HERITAGE

The RX name carries a legacy of sport-focused performance within Triumph’s line-up. First introduced in 2015, the original Street Triple 675 RX offered riders a sharper, more aggressive alternative to the standard model, quickly becoming a favorite among enthusiasts for its dynamic character and unique styling, cementing RX as a symbol of track-ready capability and exclusivity.

For 2026, the RX moniker returns to the Street Triple, following its reappearance on the Speed Triple 1200 RX earlier this year. This latest RX is the ultimate track-focused variant of the Street Triple, combining race-derived ergonomics and premium components. It embodies Triumph’s commitment to developing motorcycles that deliver on the road and on the circuit.

TRIUMPH AT MOTO2TM

As the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship, Triumph powers every team with race-tuned 765cc triple engines, delivering relentless performance at one of the highest levels of competition. Since entering the championship in 2019, Triumph engines have achieved some impressive milestones: a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h), 76 race lap records, 89 all-time lap records, and an astonishing 1,101,000 miles (1,772,135 km) covered in race conditions.

Triumph’s 765cc engines are pushed to extremes in Moto2™, proving incredible durability under the most demanding conditions. This wealth of data enables Triumph engineers to refine and push the engines even further, translating insights from the track directly into the development of every Street Triple. These underline the durability, capability and responsiveness of Triumph’s engineering on the world stage.

TRIPLE-POWERED PERFORMANCE

The Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2TM Edition share the same thrilling powerplant as the acclaimed RS, delivering 128 HP (130PS) at 12,000rpm and 59 lb-ft (80Nm) of torque at 9,500rpm. This high-revving triple engine is optimized for razor-sharp throttle response and exhilarating acceleration. Triumph’s renowned engineering ensures a perfect balance of usable torque and peak power, giving riders confidence and control across the entire rev range.

PRECISION AND AGILITY

The new Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2TM Edition feature a chassis engineered for uncompromising precision and agility, taking the acclaimed RS foundation and refining it for even better track-focused response. At its core is a lightweight frame paired with fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 upside down front forks and a fully adjustable Öhlins STX40 piggyback rear shock, delivering exceptional feedback and control in every corner. This premium suspension setup ensures riders experience superior stability and responsiveness, whether attacking apexes on the circuit or carving through twisty roads.

Complementing the advanced suspension is a suite of race-inspired components designed to sharpen handling and boost rider confidence. Clip-on handlebars deliver a more aggressive, forward-leaning posture for optimal track ergonomics, while twin Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers paired with a Brembo MCS span ratio adjustable lever ensure precise, controllable braking. Top quality Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires provide exceptional grip and traction, completing a lightweight, compact chassis with a wet weight of just 414.5 lb (188 kg).

RIDER FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

Equipped with advanced rider-focused technology for confidence and control, both new models feature a crisp 5″ TFT display with an intuitive interface and premium switchgear. The Moto2™ Edition adds exclusivity with a bespoke start-up screen showcasing its racing pedigree, alongside an individually numbered billet-machined top yoke that reinforces its limited-edition status.

Riders benefit from optimized electronics, including a dedicated ABS Track mode, Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control for enhanced stability when leaning hard into bends, and Triumph Shift Assist for seamless, clutchless up and downshifts. Together, these features deliver a riding experience that blends race-derived technology with everyday usability.

STYLE

The Street Triple 765 RX combines aggressive styling with premium detailing to create a machine that looks every bit as fast as it rides. Its distinctive Matte Aluminum Silver finish is paired with a bold Diablo Red rear subframe and wheels, giving the RX a race-inspired presence that demands attention. The RX-branded performance seat reinforces its track-focused identity, ensuring form and function work seamlessly together. A billet-machined top yoke with a laser-etched RX logo adds a bespoke touch, while branding carried across the silencer and seat completes the cohesive design.

The Moto2™ Edition takes exclusivity and racing DNA to another level. Its striking Mineral Grey and Crystal White color scheme, accented by a vibrant Triumph Performance Yellow rear subframe and matching wheel stripe, delivers a sophisticated yet unmistakably sporty aesthetic. Moto2™ branding is prominently displayed across the tank, seat, silencer, and even the bespoke TFT start-up screen, reinforcing its direct link to the world of Moto2™ racing. Carbon fiber side panels, belly pan, and headlight finisher, elevate the Moto2™ Edition which also features an individually numbered billet-machined top yoke, making every Moto2™ Edition truly unique.

RACE POWERED PERFECTION ON THE ROAD

For riders looking to personalize their machine, Triumph offers a comprehensive range of 35 genuine accessories, covering styling, protection, and performance upgrades, allowing every Street Triple to be tailored to individual taste and riding style.

The RX is available to order now at authorized Triumph dealers, with prices starting at $14,495 USD / $17,495 CAD and available from December 2025. The Street Triple Moto2™ Edition is also available to order now starting at $16,495 USD / $19,995 CAD, with dealer deliveries beginning March 2026.

For more details or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com

Source: Triumph