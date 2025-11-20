KYT Americas Expands to Canada

On behalf of KYT Americas, we are pleased to announce that starting November 15, 2025, KYT Americas will officially expand its business operations to Canada. From this date forward, KYT Americas will handle all sales, service, spare parts, and activities for dealers and customers who previously purchased helmets from Eurorace LLC. Dealers who have already purchased KYT helmets and wish to register in our new dealer database, please contact us at sales@kytamericas.com. We are also launching a sign-up campaign exclusively for all Canadian dealers. You can download a dealer application at https://kytamericas.com/pages/become-a-dealer. Customers seeking service or warranty support may reach us at customers@kytamericas.com.

In addition, all qualified racers in Canada will now be eligible to apply for KYT Americas’ Racer Support Program—details to be announced soon. At KYT Americas, we are committed to providing the same high standards of service and support in Canada as we proudly deliver across the United States.

Source: KYT Americas