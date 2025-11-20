Brutale Serie Oro: Official Price Announcement

Following the outstanding success and attention garnered at EICMA 2025, MV Agusta officially announces the price of the new Brutale Serie Oro.

The all-new MV Agusta Brutale Serie Oro redefines the standards of the mid-class naked category, combining breathtaking performance with refined engineering and unmistakable Italian design.

Developed under MV Agusta’s renewed product philosophy, “Beyond Performance”, the Brutale Serie Oro delivers more than power and lap times: it offers a complete riding experience that merges aesthetics, precision handling, sound, and emotion. Built around four key pillars — Design, Performance, Rideability, and Reliability — this latest evolution of the Brutale family embodies the brand’s relentless pursuit of perfection.

Powered by the new 950 EVO three-cylinder engine, the Brutale Serie Oro delivers 148 hp at 11,200 rpm and 107 Nm of torque at 8,400 rpm, with 85% of its torque available from just 3,500 rpm. The engine features a counter-rotating shaft, finger-follower distribution, redesigned cam profiles, and optimized cooling and lubrication systems to enhance power, durability, and responsiveness.

The new trellis frame and extended swingarm ensure perfect balance between agility and stability, while revised ergonomics provide greater comfort and control. A full Öhlins suspension package, Brembo Hypure braking system, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires guarantee precision, grip and feedback on every road surface.

Technology is at the rider’s fingertips through a new 5” TFT dashboard, five customizable riding modes, cornering ABS, and updated electronics including GPS anti-theft, crash detection, and seamless MV App connectivity.

Distinctive elements such as the matrix LED headlight, titanium Termignoni exhaust, forged wheels, and carbon fiber components complete a package that perfectly blends art and performance. Backed by a 5-year factory warranty, the Brutale Serie Oro stands as the most advanced, complete, and desirable naked bike in its class.

Produced in only 300 units, the Serie Oro CTG edition will be available in Pearl Red and Silver Ago, celebrating MV Agusta’s legendary racing heritage and timeless design.

Price :

Canada CAD 32,998

Source: MV Agusta