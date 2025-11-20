BRABUS and KTM Present the Next Evolution of Ground-Breaking Luxury Hyper Naked Bike Collaboration with “1 of 100” Limited Edition

The all-new BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION is the successor of the BRABUS 1300 R and the next, most powerful evolution of this extraordinary product range. Production is limited to only 100 units worldwide.

Using the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO as its technological platform, the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION is a statement of raw strength and modern elegance, defined by BRABUS’s signature “Black and Bold” design aesthetic and featuring exclusive WIDESTAR bodywork, precision-engineered carbon fiber components and the BRABUS “Midnight Veil” body color.

In the front, the single seater’s dynamic look is emphasized by a unique carbon fiber front fender and LED headlight unit with a daytime running light configuration inspired in its design by the BRABUS Signature Stripes. Integrated accents made from the same high-grade compound continue along the custom WIDESTAR side spoilers, carbon fuel tank fairing and carbon belly pan, creating a profile that exudes an instant 1-Second-Wow effect.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art 1,350 cc LC8 V-Twin engine, the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION delivers the Luxury Hyper Naked bike’s typical signature looks as well as its thrilling soundscape. What is more, 17-inch BRABUS Monoblock II EVO “PLATINUM EDITION” three-spoke wheels optimize stability and handling.

Like every bespoke vehicle with BRABUS badging, the bike’s upholstery boasts a premium combination of BRABUS MASTERPIECE leather and Dinamica microfiber. Embossed BRABUS logos set further unmistakable accents.

The suggested retail price for the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION featured here is $64,999 CAD.

Three years after BRABUS first announced its entry into the global luxury motorcycle segment, the German brand has once again combined decades of design expertise with the performance-driven ethos of Austrian manufacturer KTM. The BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION is the first Luxury Hyper Naked bike of a brand-new model series—defined by an all-new signature aesthetic and more power than ever before. Production of this highly limited special edition is limited to only 100 units worldwide.

The BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION was designed to captivate. Boasting an exclusive WIDESTAR bodywork concept enhanced by the BRABUS “Midnight Veil” body color, every detail of its characteristically high-impact look is a tribute to the world of BRABUS high-performance supercars.

Entirely in keeping with the BRABUS style, the bike’s distinctive bodywork naturally also features precision-engineered carbon fiber fairing components made through the use of cutting-edge prepreg processes. This high-tech production approach benefits not only the strength but also the flawlessly smooth surfaces. In order to achieve the desired look, each individual component was given a striking high-gloss finish.

In the front, the BRABUS front fender and LED headlight unit, equipped with a unique daytime running light configuration inspired by the BRABUS Signature Stripes, take center stage. Framed by a tailor-made carbon fiber mask, its distinctive form defines the bike’s dynamic face—seamlessly integrating with the internal ram-air intake system for optimized airflow.

Custom BRABUS WIDESTAR side spoilers featuring intricate carbon fiber accents not only underscore its profile but also create a lasting visual impact. Likewise made of exposed-structure carbon fiber, the design of the custom fuel tank fairing includes integrated Dinamica grips for an extra touch of elegance. Carbon side fairing elements, the carbon ignition lock cover and the carbon belly pan create further striking highlights.

The same high-grade microfiber used to enhance the fuel tank also came into play throughout the development of the premium upholstery. The BRABUS designers meticulously hand-crafted a bespoke rider’s seat from a brand-typical combination of BRABUS MASTERPIECE leather and Dinamica. Embossed BRABUS logos implemented along the center section of the seat add intriguing detail. Aerodynamic side winglets positioned behind the leather backrest shape the bike’s aerodynamic design at the rear.

And as every BRABUS enthusiast knows, where there is next-level elegance, there is next-level power: The BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION is equipped with a 1,350 cc LC8 V-Twin engine. The two-cylinder, four-stroke powerhouse generates a thrilling soundscape that perfectly matches the bike’s aggressive looks. The BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION is delivered to customers in the USA and Canada with the standard exhaust system found on the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO that is homologated for road use in the USA.

For the bike featured here, the BRABUS engineers opted for the BRABUS Monoblock II EVO “PLATINUM EDITION” design with a diameter of 17 inches. An homage to one of the most iconic wheel designs in the company’s longstanding history and manufactured through the use of cutting-edge forging and CNC machining technology, their lightweight three-spoke structure optimizes stability and handling, ensuring that the Luxury Hyper Naked bike corners with pinpoint precision. Additional exposed-structure carbon fiber features, such as the rear wheel cover, single swing arm cover and chain guard, complement the look.

Beyond its dominating power output and unmistakable styling, the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION impresses with its adaptive rideability and tech. The limited-edition Luxury Hyper Naked bike features the latest in Brembo’s HYPURE Four-Piston Monoblock brake system technology for optimized brake performance. The front calipers grip 320 mm Wave brake discs, while the rear calipers utilize a twin-piston floating caliper paired with a 240 mm Wave disc. Courtesy of their distinctive design prioritizing advanced heat transferring and weight reduction, the system significantly improves control and stopping power.

The machine’s sophisticated, adaptive handling is further enhanced by WP APEX Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension, boasting electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping and sophisticated variability—from maximum comfort to track-ready stiffness and support. Paired with the adjustable WP APEX SAT rear shock absorber, it guarantees exceptional ride dynamics at all times.

Five dedicated Ride Modes adapt the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION to a wide range of riding conditions. STREET Mode places the Luxury Hyper Naked bike’s full range of power firmly in the rider’s hands, optimized by state-of-the-art traction control technology, limited front wheel lift as well as a standard throttle response. SPORT Mode takes the ride to the next level by sharpening the throttle response. RAIN Mode adapts the single-seater’s handling to wet road conditions, maximizing traction control for perfect grip. The PERFORMANCE and TRACK Modes focus on all-out power delivery, offering detailed rider customization options and a selection of precise, racetrack-ready adjustments.

A large, full-color TFT display offers clear access to all settings and Ride Modes via intuitive, illuminated handlebar switches. The display features a BRABUS design scheme, including a unique start-up animation. The interface provides essential riding information at a glance, ensuring both style and functionality are seamlessly integrated into the riding experience.

Each unit of the BRABUS 1400 R SIGNATURE EDITION is delivered with an exclusive range of extended accessories. These include a premium, tailor-made indoor cover to keep the motorcycle protected in style as well as a high-grade BRABUS exhibition carpet. Also included is a leather ignition key cover as well as a carbon fiber key box containing one of 100 CNC-machined tabletop emblems for display.

Source: KTM