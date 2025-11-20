AIROH AVIATOR 3 EVO: THE HELMET OF OFF-ROAD CHAMPIONS WITH FRHPHE-02 HOMOLOGATION

Following its success at EICMA, AIROH announces the arrival of Aviator 3 EVO – the helmet that combines the experience of world champions with the best technological solutions for motocross, enduro and other off-road disciplines.

The new model combines lightness, strength and balance thanks to its four HPC Carbon shells, ensuring an optimal fit for all sizes.

A key feature of the Aviator 3 EVO is its dual homologation, it’s ECE 22 06 approved and FIM homologated under the FRHPHE-02 standard, which sets new standards in safety and performance. The last one, in particular, will allow participation in major championships starting in January, making this helmet the ideal choice for those who want to compete without compromise.

Its systems – AMS2 EVO, AMLS, AEFR, and Hydra System – offer advanced protection and lasting comfort. The new AMS2 EVO, in particular, represents an evolution of the renowned AIROH Multiaction Safety System, designed to increase rider safety in all racing conditions.

The aggressive, aerodynamic design, together with an optimized ventilation system, allows continuous airflow and ideal thermal management, even in the most demanding competitions.

The inner lining, made of breathable technical fabrics, is easily removable thanks to the magnetic attachment system. It is therefore washable and hypoallergenic, completing a helmet ready to tackle any race with confidence and determination.

Aviator 3 EVO includes accessories such as a double nose cover, helmet bag, action cam support, peak extension, side bumpers, air vent covers and other components designed for a complete experience.

The helmet can already be ordered online via AIROH’s e-commerce and will soon be available in stores.

With a retail price starting at €859.00, the Aviator 3 EVO confirms AIROH’s philosophy: raising the bar is not a goal, but a lifestyle for those who live their off-road passion to the fullest.

For information: https://www.airoh.com/

Source: Airoh Helmets