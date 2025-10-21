TRIUMPH LAUNCHES NEW BONNEVILLE SPEEDMASTER

Triumph Motorcycles unveils its new Bonneville Speedmaster for 2026

Larger 3.7 gal (14 liter) fuel tank gives improved fuel range and even greater presence on the road

Enhanced touring capability with wider rider and passenger seats improving comfort and straighter handlebars allowing for a more natural riding position.

New rider-focused technology includes lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control improve rider confidence

New lightweight aluminum rims enhance the Speedmaster’s effortless handling

More than 100 premium accessories

Available to order now and in stores by February 2026

A refined evolution of Triumph’s classic British cruiser, the Bonneville Speedmaster, has been unveiled, revealing a larger 3.7 gal (14 liter) fuel tank, more comfort and new rider-focused technology.

Muscular and commanding, the Speedmaster’s low-slung profile exudes cruiser confidence. For 2026, a larger fuel tank, sharper bodywork, and refined detailing give it an even bolder presence. The increased fuel capacity not only enhances its long-distance capability but also reinforces its purposeful stance, amplifying the Speedmaster’s unmistakable silhouette.

Wider rider and passenger seats offer enhanced support and greater comfort for longer journeys, while new, more conventional straighter handlebars create a more natural, but still relaxed riding position. Together, these enhancements elevate the Speedmaster’s engaging ride, as well as its touring capability.

This updated 2026 model also features new rider-focused technology, gaining new lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, which discreetly gives riders an extra layer of confidence and control. A powerful new LED headlight and a cockpit-mounted USB-C power socket add modern convenience and visibility, especially on longer journeys.The spoked 16-inch wheels, fitted with wide 130 and 150-section tires, deliver excellent grip in all conditions. New lightweight aluminum wheel rims reduce unsprung mass, enhancing agility and steering response, and sharpening the Speedmaster’s already effortless handling.

Available in two timeless color schemes, riders can choose between Carnival Red & Crystal White or Sapphire Black & Crystal White, each designed to complement the Speedmaster’s custom cruiser attitude.

Paul Stroud – Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

“From its relaxed riding position and evocative twin soundtrack to its elegant detailing and agile handling, the Speedmaster has always been about the joy of the ride. It’s a bike that invites you to take your time and enjoy every mile. For 2026, we’ve sharpened its custom cruiser attitude with a more distinctive look, enhanced ergonomics, and new rider-focused technology. It’s a perfect blend of laid-back comfort and modern capability.

What truly sets the Speedmaster apart is its ability to deliver timeless Bonneville character with factory custom style and versatility. Whether you’re carving through curves or cruising coastlines, it offers a uniquely rewarding ride that stands out in the modern classic line-up. There’s nothing else quite like it in the market that offers this level of custom style, comfort and versatility straight from the factory.”

Enhanced Style and Presence

The Speedmaster’s silhouette remains timeless, but its presence on the road is now even more commanding.

The new, larger 3.7 gal (14 liter) fuel tank broadens the bike’s stance and extends its range, with restyled metal Triumph badges and beautifully crafted filler cap. Restyled side panels and intake covers create a sleeker, sharper look, and add a contemporary edge to its classic lines.

From vintage spark plug caps to carburetor-style throttle bodies and a classic side-mounted ignition barrel, every element of the Speedmaster has been meticulously crafted to deliver a truly authentic finish. The 1200cc high torque badge has been crafted from bronze, adding a premium touch. The shortened steel front mudguard, painted in Sapphire Black, features the same center ridge and return edge found on the rear, to enhance rigidity, as well as the style. The brushed engine covers and the clean engine design hides modern components for a truly authentic finish. The rear light and bullet style indicators are clean and classic.

Two new color schemes are available for 2026, and customers can choose from Carnival Red above Crystal White with Empire Gold detailing, or Sapphire Black above Crystal White, also with Empire Gold detailing. From the deep luster of the paint to the fine seat stitching and sparkling chrome that catches the light and every eye, the Bonneville Speedmaster is carefully crafted with a flawless finish.

Refined Comfort and Control

The Speedmaster’s riding position has been subtly refined for 2026, with new handlebars offering a more engaged feel while retaining the bike’s easy-going character. The low 27.8-inch (705mm) seat height ensures accessibility for riders of all sizes, and the seat configuration can be easily switched between twin and solo setups to suit personal style or touring needs.

Both rider and passenger seats have been redesigned with wider bases and deeper foam for improved comfort, finished with elegant contrast piping. Whenever the journey calls for a companion, the split seat delivers miles of shared comfort, and a passenger backrest can be added. For solo rides, remove the passenger pad to sharpen the stripped-back silhouette or add a rear luggage rack.

The Speedmaster’s innovative steel swing cage rear suspension conceals the linkage-driven monoshock, preserving the clean, stripped-back silhouette of a hardtail, delivering pure custom attitude with modern performance. Up front, 1.9 in (47mm) Showa cartridge forks offer generous travel, allowing the Speedmaster to soak up whatever the road throws its way with ease.

Intuitive, rider-focused features include the new lean-sensitive Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control, powered by an advanced IMU, delivering seamless rider support in all conditions. Two riding modes, Road and Rain, adjust throttle response and traction settings, while cruise control adds convenience for longer journeys. A slip and assist clutch ensures smooth gear changes, and the ride-by-wire throttle system provides precise control. Brembo brake calipers and twin 12.2 inch (310mm) front discs offer powerful, progressive stopping performance.

Legendary Bonneville Performance

At the heart of the Speedmaster is Triumph’s liquid-cooled 1200cc Bonneville twin. With peak power of 77 HP (78PS) and a high torque output, peaking at 78.18 ft-lb (106Nm), and delivered low in the rev range, the engine responds instantly with every twist of the throttle, delivering an effortless surge of torque that propels the rider onward, chasing the horizon.

The 270-degree crank angle also ensures a responsive and engaging ride, while EURO 5+ compliance guarantees low emissions and excellent fuel economy. The chrome exhaust, which flows seamlessly into twin slash-cut silencers, delivers the Speedmaster’s signature deep, rich Bonneville sound.

Built to Be Personal

The Speedmaster is a platform for self-expression. With over 100 genuine Triumph accessories available, riders can tailor their bike to suit their style and needs.

From leather or wax cotton panniers to touring screens and footboards, high bars, teardrop mirrors, custom badges or a side-mounted license plate hanger, all accessories are designed and tested alongside the bike and have with the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the motorcycle.

On the Road

With two-year unlimited mileage warranty and a class-leading 10,000-mile (16,000 km) service interval, the Speedmaster is built for more time on the road and less time in the workshop, giving riders the freedom to enjoy every mile.

Available to order now at authorized Triumph dealerships starting at $14,795 USD / $17,595 CAD and arriving in dealerships beginning February 2026. For more information or to find your local dealer, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.

Source: Triumph