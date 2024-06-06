Honda Canada announces significant updates to 2025 lineup of CRF dirt bikes

CRF450R, RWE, RX feature optimized chassis rigidity, smooth power delivery

All-new CRF250RWE includes premium components, including a Showa shock absorber, Yoshimura exhaust system and Dunlop MX33 tires

The CRF150R and CRF150RB return for 2025

After an incredibly successful 2023 Canadian National Motocross campaign that saw Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team’s Dylan Wright secure his fourth consecutive championship in the 450 division, and in high anticipation of the opportunity to repeat for the 2024 season, Honda Canada is excited to announce a series of upgrades to the 2025 CRF Performance dirt bikes that will significantly benefit their off-road customers.

Honda’s legendary CRF450R and CRF250R motocrossers have received extensive updates for 2025, based in part on development input from Team Honda HRC riders Jett and Hunter Lawrence. Revisions to these models’ chasses result in optimized rigidity for a comfortable ride while maintaining precise handling, and engine updates result in strong but controllable power. These same updates are carried over to the closed-course off-road-focused CRF450RX and CRF250RX, as well as the premium-level CRF450RWE. And new for 2025, Honda is offering a 250 in the premium trim option—the CRF250RWE, based on the factory machines of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas.

“We are dedicated to building our production bikes and our factory race bikes with similar DNA so our off-road customers feel confident in the saddle,” said Ryan Kelly, Assistant Vice President, Honda Canada Powersports. “Over the past few years, the Honda Canada Racing Team has seen numerous Canadian Motocross championships in the 250 and 450 divisions with our CRF models. This winning theme is replicated globally and the progress in that realm has both benefited from and contributed to the development of our production CRF Performance machines. As we celebrate our win from the 2023 Triple Crown Series, and on the eve of Dylan’s 2024 Canadian Motocross title defense, we’re thrilled to unveil our 2025 dirt-bike lineup with our loyal fans and customers. We are confident our off-road success will continue in no small part due to the innovation and improvements that have gone into these models.”

CRF450R

Motocross continues to evolve with new techniques and riding styles that enable riders to push the sport to new heights. Matching that evolution, the 2025 CRF450R makes important strides in handling characteristics, power delivery and suspension performance that allow riders to perform at their best, even when the track is at its worst. Several years in the making, this new model integrates input from factory HRC riders like Jett and Hunter Lawrence and five-time MXGP world champion Tim Gajser, as well as professional test riders. Many of its features have been developed and used in competition, during Jett Lawrence’s perfect 2023 Pro Motocross season, his 2023 450 SuperMotocross championship, and his 2024 450 Supercross title. But this bike isn’t just for the pros; Honda’s engineers also considered feedback from customers and leading motocross media to deliver the most comprehensive package of performance and rideability to date.

Colour: Extreme Red

Selling Price: $12,567 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $11,799

Available: July, 2024

Info

CRF450RWE

A purpose-built race weapon, the 2025 CRF450RWE is for riders seeking the ultimate motocross machine. Inspired by the factory Honda HRC machines of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, this special version (the “WE” stands for Works Edition) features a long list of component upgrades that are championship-proven in the AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross series. In addition to the top-shelf componentry, the RWE also benefits from the chassis, suspension and engine advancements of the 2025 CRF450R platform, further improving its ride quality, handling and power delivery. From the top step of the podium, straight to the showroom floor, the CRF450RWE is a testament to Honda’s continued race-driven innovation.

Colour: Extreme Red

Selling Price: $15,767 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $14,999

Available: November, 2024

Info

CRF450RX

From NGPC to WORCS and GNCC, closed-course off-road racing requires a high level of versatility from both rider and machine. The CRF450RX is designed and developed to deliver just that, with motocross-inspired engine and chassis performance and off-road-focused features like dedicated ECU and suspension settings, an 18-inch rear wheel, an aluminum side stand, a large 9.5-litre (2.1-gallon) fuel tank and hand guards. For 2025, the CRF450RX benefits from the same chassis, engine and suspension updates as its motocross relative, the CRF450R. These advancements enhance handling characteristics, with greater stability and comfort—especially in rough terrain. The CRF450RX’s race-winning pedigree and legendary reliability are continuously proven in the toughest conditions by teams like SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and JCR Honda.

Colour: Extreme Red

Selling Price: $12,667 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $11,899

Available: August, 2024

Info

CRF250R

After winning the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship and both regions of the AMA Supercross 250 Championship at the hands of Jett and Hunter Lawrence, the CRF250R is not resting on its laurels for the 2025 model year. Constant refinement is required to compete at the highest level, as riders and tracks continue to demand more from the machines. For 2025, the CRF250R takes another step forward in its evolution, with advancements to its chassis, suspension and engine. The combination of improved stability, greater comfort and refined power characteristics translates to faster laps and a confidence-inspiring ride. From young, aspiring racers, all the way to those in the professional ranks, the CRF250R performs at every level.

Colour: Extreme Red

Selling Price: $11,467 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $10,699

Available: June, 2024

Info

CRF250RWE

An all-new model for the 2025 model year, the CRF250RWE brings the premium componentry used by Team Honda HRC to the quarter-liter category for the first time. Inspired by the factory race bikes of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas, this special edition offers high-level performance right out of the box, with a wide range of race-proven upgrades. Plus, with the platform-wide chassis, suspension and engine updates for the 2025 model year, the CRF250RWE represents Honda’s most advanced 250cc motocross bike to date.

Colour: Extreme Red

Selling Price: $14,668 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $13,899

Available: September, 2024

Info

CRF250RX

From the high-speed tracks of the WORCS and NGPC series to tight, wooded GNCC and enduro courses, the CRF250RX is designed to thrive in closed-course off-road competition. A close relative of the motocross-focused CRF250R, the RX benefits from off-road-specific features and settings that maximize versatility and performance across a wide range of terrain. For the 2025 model year, it receives the same chassis, suspension and engine updates as its motocross counterpart, achieving greater stability, comfort and power delivery. Trusted by teams like Phoenix Racing Honda and SLR Honda, the CRF250RX continues to be a potent podium contender at off-road races across the country, having earned the 2023 NGPC Pro II title at the hands of Kade Tinkler-Walker.

Colour: Extreme Red

Selling Price: $11,567 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $10,799

Available: June, 2024

Info

CRF150R

The smallest machine in Honda’s CRF Performance lineup, the CRF150R is nonetheless big on performance, making it an effective entry point for young, aspiring motocrossers. It boasts many of the same features found on Honda’s full-size motocross bikes, including Showa® suspension (an inverted fork and a single shock mated to a Pro-Link® rear system), and a Unicam® four-stroke engine that is unique in the mini MX world, delivering a strong but smooth spread of power across the rev range. This scaled-down motocrosser is available in both standard and Big Wheel versions—the latter being a great choice for taller riders, thanks to its larger wheels, higher seat and additional rear-suspension travel.

Colour: Extreme Red

CRF150R Selling Price: $7,317 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $6,649

CRF150R Big Wheel Selling Price: $7,517 (Includes freight, PDI and applicable fees) MSRP: $6,849

Available: August, 2024

Info

More Information

For more details and specifications about these motorcycles and other Honda Canada powersports products, please visit – https://powersports.honda.ca/en/on-road

To subscribe to the latest Honda Canada news and updates, please visit www.hondanews.ca

Honda Canada Motorcycles

Honda Canada Inc. was established in 1969 and is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATV and side-by-sides in Canada. The Honda Canada Motorcycle Division is responsible for sales, marketing, and operational activities for these products through authorized Honda dealers. For more information on Honda Canada powersports products, please visit: https://motorcycle.honda.ca/.

SOURCE: HONDA