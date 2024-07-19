Torin Collins Joins Economy Lube & Kawasaki for CSBK Round 5

Torin Collins will make a surprise wildcard appearance at Round 5 of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike championship, courtesy of Kawasaki and Economy Lube.

In this, the 40th anniversary of the Ninja nameplate, Kawasaki will add a third rider to the deep CSBK field alongside Jordan Szoke and Connor Campbell.

The 19-year-old Collins made a sensational CSBK debut at Rad-Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, scoring a home-track win in race two aboard a prior-generation ZX-10R.

Said Torin, “I’m super excited to get to ride in another wildcard in CSBK.

“I’m looking forward to learning at one of the most famous tracks in North America, and I’m really excited to test myself against the best riders in Canada.

“I’m glad I was able to get this opportunity and a big thanks to Canadian Kawasaki and Economy Lube & Tire for making this happen.”

That performance at Alberta captured the attention of series supporter Economy Lube, who immediately set to work finding a bike for CTMP.

That bike will end up coming from Economy Lube boss Stephen Moxey’s own stable, in the form of an ex-Waznie Racing Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R last ridden by 14-time champ Jordan Szoke.

“I just knew we had to get this kid on a bike,” Moxey enthused. “Watching the way he rode on a mostly-stock, much older bike in Alberta was incredible. I’m excited to see what he can do on this one!”

The bike will be familiar to Economy Lube crew chief Scott Miller, whose Fast Company shop does engine work for Waznie Racing Ninja race bikes.

Fourteen-time CSBK champion Szoke will setup the bike and also host Collins under the Waznie Racing/Kawasaki tent at CTMP.

“It’s important to me to help build Canadian racing and the depth of talent we have in the series right now is just amazing,” said Szoke.

“Obviously in my career I’ve had great success with Kawasaki, and I think Waznie Racing can help Torin add to the Team Green legacy.”

Kawasaki has a long history of supporting Canadian talent, having enjoyed success with names like Jordan Szoke, Sebastien Tremblay, and most recently, 2023 Pro Sportbike champion David MacKay.

Torin’s return gives Kawasaki three riders with a genuine shot at the podium and a race win during the August event, in the form of Szoke, Collins, and Rookie Pro of the Year contender Connor Campbell all aboard Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R machines.

The fifth round of the CSBK championship kicks off August 9 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

For tickets or more information visit CSBK.ca.

Main picture: Photo credit: Courtesy CSBK, photo by Rob O’Brien.

Source: Kawasaki