Indian Motorcycle Challenger RR and FTR750 entertain the crowds at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Indian Motorcycle came ready to entertain with the big-bore thrills of the Challenger RR and sideways flat track action of the FTR750 at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend as legendary racer Jeremy McWilliams piloted the King of the Baggers racer and Brandon Robinson brought his American Flat Track expertise over from the US.

Rubbing shoulders with the greatest riders, drivers and vehicles from all forms of motorsport, the Indian Challenger RR offered festival goers a unique chance to witness the thundering sounds of the King of the Baggers racer as Jeremy McWilliams smoked the Challenger RR rear tyre during full throttle rolling burnouts on the famous Goodwood hill. And it wasn’t just the crowds that were impressed as famous names from the history of motorcycle racing gathered around the Challenger RR at the start line to ask McWilliams what it was like to ride and race.

“There’s not many, if any, events like this anywhere in the world,” said McWilliams. “Seeing these baggers racing on YouTube is one thing, but seeing and hearing them up close is something else, so it was great to put on a show for the Goodwood crowds with the Challenger RR. I think we’ve really surprised a lot of people with the sound and performance of the bike.”

Offering collectors the chance to own a piece of history, just 29 Challenger RR customer bikes were created to celebrate the 2022 King of the Baggers crown. Built to the identical specification and setup as Tyler O’Hara’s #29 championship-winning bike, interested collectors should contact their Indian Motorcycle dealer as soon as possible to secure the last couple of bikes available to purchase.

Totally dominant in American Flat Track Racing, the Indian FTR750 hit the Goodwood hill in the capable hands of Brandon Robinson who has amassed nine wins and 23 podiums over the course of the last five seasons and is currently third in the 2024 SuperTwins standings aboard his Mission Foods Roof Systems FTR750.

Stepping in for Wrecking Crew rider and nine times American Flat Track SuperTwins champion, Jared Mees, who was unable to make the journey at the last minute, the chance for Robinson to be part of the famous UK celebration of motorsport culture that is the Goodwood Festival of Speed was a truly unique experience.

“Goodwood Festival, what’s not the love? This place is insane,” said Robinson. “I didn’t really know what to expect. I’ve always heard good things about it, but then to be here, experience it and ride up the hill with all the nostalgia, the famous riders, drivers, and all the different machines that have been so influential in motorsports is incredible. To be a small little part of that is truly a blessing and I’m stoked to be able to ride the Indian FTR750 here. It’s just my favourite race bike from the last five or six years, it’s got so many wins, and it means a lot to be able to showcase that for our sport in front of all the people here. This place is nuts. I’ve never seen so many people in one place for a motorsport event in my life.”

With seven consecutive American Flat Track SuperTwins Championship since Indian Motorcycle Racing returned to the series with the clean-sheet design, the FTR750 is the most sought-after ride in the flat track world due to its combination of a high-performance 750cc V-Twin engine and ultra-light steel frame that were developed in-house by Indian Motorcycle Racing.

