“WEEDOO Scrambler” by Lord Drake Kustoms

“A customized Scrambler that will literally go around the world”

We present the new Harley Sportster Scrambler built by the Spanish customizer Francisco Alí Manén and his world-known company Lord Drake Kustoms in Malaga (Spain) and Miami (USA)

A few months ago Fran Manen received a call from a client from Germany who wanted to visit him at his facilities in Malaga to order a customized scrambler-type motorcycle based on a Harley Davidson Sportster.

Andy, which is the name of the German client and current owner of the “WEEDOO Scrambler”, went to visit the Lord Drake Kustoms facilities accompanied by his partner… but on this occasion, Fran and the LDK team got a surprise… the vehicle with which Andy and his partner arrived at the door of the workshop, it was not at all normal and of enormous dimensions… an immense “SURVIVOR TRUCK” (a 4×4 Mercedes truck) that they had just acquired with the aim of beginning to go around the world traveling around the globe.

The idea was to build a scrambler motorcycle that could go on the rear platform of the truck and that its owner would use every time he had to travel upon arrival to each of the thousands of places he planned to visit, so as not to have to move the huge truck on visits to cities for example.

This “WEEDOO Scrambler” had to be a two-seater, so Fran Manén had to create his first Sportster Scrambler with a double seat and to do so he cut out and dismantled the entire rear of this Harley Davidson and created from scratch a new scrambler-type subframe with seat bases. , fenders etc.

The tank used was from a Sportster Custom, which has more capacity than the typical Penaut gasoline tanks.

The rest of the components of this motorcycle customized by Lord Drake Kustoms are those that the brand usually uses in other Harley scrambler models that they have built to date, such as the license plate holder, the side number holders, handlebars, and engine guard. , etc.

The colors for the paint are military green/olive combined with beige/cream and red details…The number 69 is not because of the sexual position…it is the year of birth of the owners of the motorcycle.

And finally the name “WEEDOO” means something like “We Did It” “We Achieved It…but exclaiming or shouting….

You can see this motorcycle anywhere in the world, in any city on any continent or on any road… Well, its owners have already started around the world and after warming up their engines throughout Europe, the next destination is North and South America and then return to the African continent and from there reach the East… WEEEEE DOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

SOURCE: Lord Drake Kustoms