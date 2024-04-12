Leatt LIVE Maniacs announced: Chris Birch & Jonny Walker return to Red Bull Romaniacs 2024

LEATT TRANSFORMS RED BULL ROMANIACS LIVE BROADCAST INTO LEATT LIVEMANIACS

In commemorating 20 years of thrill, Leatt takes the helm as the title sponsor for the upcoming Red Bull Romaniacs live broadcast, now officially named Leatt LIVEmaniacs. Following a successful run last year with over 500,000 views on their webpage, Leatt LIVEmaniacs is poised to redefine hard enduro broadcasting, bringing fans closer to the action.

Red Bull Romaniacs takes place in Sibiu, Romania from July 22nd–27th. From the Opening Ceremony to the final lap, Leatt LIVEmaniacs is set to redefine the hard enduro viewing experience. This year’s broadcasts will showcase the world’s best hard enduro riders navigating challenging terrains during the Prologue and four Offroad Days. Set to take on the challenge are also the South African brand’s top enduro athletes, including Jonny Walker, Alfredo Gomez, Travis Teasdale, and enduro-turned-adventure rider Chris Birch.

Strategic camera placements promise viewers a front-row seat to the heart-stopping action. Exclusive Gold Rider segments, coupled with interviews between loops conducted by an on-site field reporter, will provide unique insights into the competitors’ challenges.

Expert commentators will enhance the experience, providing valuable analysis throughout each 1 to 1.5-hour transmission. Leatt LIVEmaniacs will be accessible worldwide on the Red Bull Romaniacs official website, Red Bull Romaniacs’ YouTube and Facebook profiles, as well as various hard enduro platforms. The broadcasts will be available for on-demand viewing, ensuring fans can relive the gripping moments.

For more information on Red Bull Romaniacs please visit: https://www.redbullromaniacs.com.